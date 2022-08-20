PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 11/8/22 (Character Store Opening, Universal Monsters Attack, HHN Updates Galore & More)

Calm on set; were ready to roll! We headed over to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check out a new store and see what’s new. So come see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo essay.

Hollywood City Walk

Construction is progressing rapidly at the Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and the Savory Feast Kitchen. We saw giant red towers set up in front and now they are covered in scaffolding and canvas to start decorating.

A new sidewalk is also being laid for the entrance.

We can see some of the steel installed at the very top of the towers where the scrim didn’t reach.

CityWalk’s Poke Bar has closed, after being open for less than a year.

But where one place closes, another is ready to open. This is the former site of Production Central before it moved to its new location. It has been surrounded by construction walls for several weeks now. We can’t wait to see what it will be.

At the top of the Curious George parking structure, the new anti-blogger wall is still being installed to keep prying eyes away from the Halloween Horror Nights tents that are being built in the overflow lot below the wall.

There are still plenty of places to check in here, however, and we can see that not much has changed here since we last checked in.

From Curious George to the park, HHN comes to life everywhere. Let’s see the HHN perform in the park on the

Top lot

The structure of the entrance fire organ is in place and ready to receive the flames. The flamethrowers and lights have not yet been installed, but the main framework is in place.

And nearby, the HHN house of the Court of Paris is discovered. The walls have fallen in this still unexpected house, although we recognize that this facade is the same as that used for the La Llorona house in the past.

We’ve checked out all of the Halloween Horror Nights houses under construction right now and prepared a video tour for you. Click on the video below to see it all:

ET is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an IMAX re-release, and plenty of merchandise has gone along with it. We found even more additions to the collection today, including this ET mug and plush.

We found some really cool Universal Monsters lunch boxes at Production Central inside the park. The side art is almost cooler than the movie stills on the Creature from the Black Lagoon lunch box.

Isn’t that great? We need a shirt of this.

We also found lunch boxes from The Mummy and Frankenstein.

Some of the greatest cinematography in movie history from this 1931 film. Arthur Edeson is a master. And now you can have it on a lunch box.

We found Frankenstein’s monster and his bride outside the store near Universal Plaza. With the spiers of Hogwarts castle looming in the background, we can only dream of the coolness of a Universal Monsters lot here.

And as we escaped from the Monster, Dracula rushed over to tell us “velocome”.

In Filch’s Emporium, we’ve spotted a set of new tote bags featuring the personality attributes of each Hogwarts house.

Lower lot

Super Nintendo World is progressing well, with lots of props and friends lining the mountain range and country walkways. We can now see that the side of the attraction’s show building is being painted.

And close to the ground, a new Character Shop has opened to cater to guests who want to take home a piece of Super Nintendo World.

We did a full video tour of this shop and you can see it all on our YouTube channel, or by clicking on the video below:

At Jurassic Cafe, a pair of new cocktails are ready to quell the summer heat. And for those looking to refresh without alcohol, a new iteration of the Raptor Refresher with fizzy yogurt boba is available, and the all-new Pyroraptor Refresher promises to be a tropical treat. We can’t wait to sink our teeth (and straws) into these new offerings the next time we’re here.

Our Martini Shot of the Day is courtesy of Sleazy, one of Duff Beer’s mascots. He certainly lives up to his name with this look.

Thanks for riding with us on our photo op from Universal Studios Hollywood. It’s a wrap!

