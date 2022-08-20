Find Stability, Comfort and Insight at Pima County Libraries | Entertainment





Charlie Touseull Special for the Arizona Daily Star

I love libraries and I love being a librarian. I have always had a passion for reading. As a native of Tucsonan, I have been a patron of the Pima County Public Library since I was a child. The first branch I knew of was the old main branch, which is now the Childrens Museum Tucson. My parents also took me to the Mission and Valencia branches quite often, where I attended story time and browsed the shelves. Back then they seemed endless, places of wonder, places of magic. As I got older, I discovered that I liked to write. This, in turn, inspired me to be a lyricist and vocalist for several metal and hardcore bands in the Tucson area over the past three decades. These experiences in the music scene gave me insight into how people working together could forge a better place out of almost nothing. These acts of community building and helping each other have had a profound impact on me, ultimately spurring me to seek a career that fosters literature, education, and creativity. People also read… I recently became a public librarian after working for the past 15 years at the University of Arizona. While I enjoyed working at a prestigious university library, I realized I could better serve my hometown by utilizing my skills and passion for information sharing and literacy by working directly with my community. Libraries are places where history resides and on these shared shelves a deep understanding of our past can be had if you are willing to read the pages. This rich history, this depth of varied experiences and perspectives, is what makes our physical and electronic collection so exciting to browse. Regardless of the topic, libraries are important places that help ground our collective understanding and perceptions of the world. I like what public libraries represent. We provide places for education, recreation, rest, networking, safety, creativity and tranquility, to name just a few of the attributes our diverse clientele have come to appreciate in our spaces. Chances are if you ask 50 people what they think of their local library, you’ll get just as many answers. Our library can be a place where a teenager can do their homework or someone who doesn’t have internet access can use Wi-Fi. It can be a place to find that new bestselling novel or check out a pile of DVDs to snack on during the hot summer months. Libraries are places to be alone and read, or places to gather with the community to listen to a poetry reading or listen to a live musical performance. Libraries are places that help our community update the best version of itself while strengthening ties with its neighbors. I work at the Joyner-Green Valley branch; in this building I see a cross section of people who live in the area. If you were to visit and spend time in any of our other 26 branches, you would experience the diversity and uniqueness that make up each of these distinct neighborhoods. In each location, library staff do their best to provide exceptional service and create a welcoming environment for everyone who walks through the doors. There are no other places in our company that offer so many free services. In these uncertain and turbulent times, knowing that libraries exist as centers of stability and comfort for my community brings me a sense of happiness, and being part of an organization that is rooted in true empathy and equitable service for all valid all these years I spent in school and worked in retail jobs. A few months ago, I wore a Cat In The Hat outfit at my branch while handing out new library cards to a large group of kindergartners. For children, seeing me in this silly costume provided a unique experience that made them see libraries as a place of wonder, a place of magic. Directly engaging my community in small daily acts of positive change and personal growth is something that brings me joy. It gives me hope to help lay the groundwork for something brighter to come. Charlie Touseull is the tween/teen librarian at the Joyner-Green Valley Library. In his spare time, he enjoys collecting vinyl, studying history and going to shows with friends. He also enjoys spending time with his two rescued dogs, Chewie and Han. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tucson.com/entertainment/find-stability-comfort-and-insight-at-pima-county-libraries/article_a838e87e-1f09-11ed-b6f4-fb361d1d0fdd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos