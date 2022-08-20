Entertainment
Netizens say Vijay Deverakonda ‘ko Bollywood ki hawa lag gai’ after Liger actor says ‘jisko picture nahi dekhna…’
Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday are busy promoting their upcoming movie Liger these days. During a recent interview, the stars were asked to comment on the popular #Boycott trend on Twitter. However, it seems that social media users are not happy with their responses.
When asked, Vijay Deverkonda said: “I think we pay too much attention to this. Toh karne do (boycott), kya krenge hum. Hum toh image banaayenge, jinko image dekhna hai vo dekhnge. Jinko nahi dekhna vo tv pe yaa phone pe dekhnge. As soon as this clip went viral, netizens targeted the actor. One of the social media users is “Vijay Deverkonda ko Bollywood ki hawa lagg gyi”.
Check out the tweets:
#VijayDeverakonda ko bollywood ki hawa lag gay hai https://t.co/Urn4Eky3M3
— Saurabh Singh (@Saurabh24) August 20, 2022
“”? #BoycottLigerMovie #KaranJohar #VijayDeverakonda #BoycottLiger #AnanyaPandy pic.twitter.com/piT0dG8jRE
— Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) August 20, 2022
I support this trend #BoycottLigerMovie
And I support #BoycottLiger
The most trending hashtag on Twitter is #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/Y1hJorqLui
— akashboby (@Akashboby_28) August 20, 2022
? #BoycottLigerMovie #KaranJohar #VijayDeverakonda #BoycottLiger #AnanyaPandy pic.twitter.com/t6IHRXgOHA
— (@shyam8389) August 20, 2022
Hum nai dekhna chaahti haiiii tummara Ghamandii ka Film tummm bhaaad main jaooo #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger #VijayDeverakonda
— Kranti Singh (@BeingJaat_96) August 20, 2022
Should we tell them their “value”? #BoycottLigerMovie #KaranJohar #VijayDeverakonda #BoycottLiger #AnanyaPandy pic.twitter.com/afI05F7iPg
— Dr. Syed Rizwan Ahmed (@Dr_RizwanAhmed) August 20, 2022
! ! #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLalSinghChaddha #BoycottLiger https://t.co/nrfhunHSx0
— (@Kthakor_14) August 20, 2022
Ammi ki bhasha bol raha hai isne bhi teer le liya hai gutterwood mein aagaye ho jaldi pata chal jayega…. Kya Kya Ukhadta hai dekhte rahna… #BoycottbollywoodForever #BoycottbollywoodTotally #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottLiger
— Minakshi Kaushik (@MinakshiKaush10) August 20, 2022
For the uninitiated, it all started when #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha started trending on social media. Netizens have decided to boycott Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s film due to their controversial statements in the past. Similar late hashtags against Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have appeared on online platforms.
Afterwards, during a media interaction, director Anurag Kashyap and duo Taapsee, who went on a promotional spree, were seen sharing their views on cancel culture i.e. the boycott trend on social networks.
Anurag Kashyap said, “I feel left out. Even I want to boycott the movie ki meri karo…please make our movie trend on Twitter by boycotting.” Adding to that, Taapsee Pannu said, “Yes, please boycott the Dobaaraa karva do trend…we also want to follow the trend on Twitter.”
Meanwhile, according to early estimates, the film only collected Rs 60 lakhs on its first day. The shows were also canceled because no one seemed to be watching their movie.
Now, at a press conference on Thursday, Taapsee spoke about the #Boycott trend and called it a “joke.” She said: “If something like this (boycott calls and trolling) happens on a daily basis, you stop being bothered. It becomes useless. There is a dialogue to this effect in one of my films.
She continued, “I can’t talk about others in the industry, but for me and Anurag, it became a joke. If the public likes them, they will go see a movie. If they don’t like it, they won’t. But giving the boycott call is like undermining the intelligence of my audience.
|
