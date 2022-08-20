Restaurant owner takes on man who punched his customer

Sometimes all that separates someone from their hero moment is a split-second decision. For a restaurant owner, that moment came right after the lunch rush had died down.

On August 1, Timothy Ratcliff, owner of a Japanese restaurant called Shin in Hollywood, California, tackled an attacker who had robbed an elderly man in Hollywood, California. The 64-year-old victim was sitting on the restaurant terrace and had just finished paying his bill when the incident occurred.

It was past 3:30 p.m. and I was actually just sitting down to lunch with my girlfriend, Timothy Ratcliff told TODAY Food, adding that the perpetrator, a person he believed to be homeless, had been hanging around the restaurant for a few months. Ratcliff, a store owner for eight years, said before the attack that the attacker said something incoherent to the victim, so Ratcliff approached to ask if the man needed anything.

We and the pizzeria (next door) will give them water and sometimes give them food if they ask, just to make sure they are okay, he said. Ratcliff often offers help to the homeless population around his store, saying he sometimes offers food and help to those who ask for it.

Timothy Ratcliff, owner of Shin, a sushi restaurant on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Courtesy of Tim Ratcliff / @themagiciantim on Instagram

If they want us to take care of something, I have resources for them, he said. Ratcliff said there had been incidents involving other people around his mall in the past, such as diners and other petty crimes, but the assailant had done nothing of concern before. For two months, this guy hasn’t really caused any problems. He had just come to ask for water, being totally cold until that day.

Security cameras around the building captured the ordeal as it unfolded. The first security camera is trained on the patio, where the unnamed victim is sitting with his dog as the attacker approaches him.

I looked over and literally watched (the man) come and punch the guy in the face and it knocked him down, Ratcliff said, adding that the man then took the phone and the wallet the victims.

The exterior of Shin, a sushi restaurant owned by Timothy Ratcliff on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Google Maps

According to Ratcliff, the victim was injured by the blow, fracturing two ribs while descending to the ground. He was in pain, I can only imagine,” he said. “At that time, I didn’t even think about it. It was like an instinct. I got up and just started chasing after this guy because I just couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Ratcliff said as he ran around the corner he didn’t even see the man’s fists when they made contact with his face. My glasses flew off and I dumped him. He dropped the phone and the wallet and as I was taunting him he tried to bite me, he said.

At this point, Ratcliff’s girlfriend, Olga, intervened; she can be seen in the video running into the frame from the direction of the store, kicking the assailant a few times, then gathering up scattered items as a result of the struggle.

I had just gotten home from the bank, so I had $1,000 out of my pocket in the middle of Hollywood Boulevard, which was fun, Ratcliff said. But I know she was able to grasp everything.

There, at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue, Ratcliff said he held the suspect for about 10 minutes before firefighters and police arrived and relieved Ratcliff.

I didn’t realize as I was getting off of him and getting up that I was passing out with all the adrenaline and so I was really wobbly, Ratcliff said.

After the incident, Ratcliff decided to take some time off and went on a cruise with his family to heal from the bruises (and stress) he had suffered from the incident. As he relaxed away from his shop, video of the incident spread across social media, ending up being posted and reposted on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Even the video security company that filmed, Amcrest Technologies, posted it on YouTube. This video, posted on August 12 (accompanied by off-color narration from an unknown party) has garnered over 990,000 views.

As to how the elderly victim is doing, Radcliffe said he had been in contact with him this week and was fine, still suffering from broken ribs but recovering. He said it hurt to get in and out of bed when I spoke to him about two days ago. For the first week and a half or so, he said he couldn’t cough, sneeze or laugh because it hurt so much.

Radcliffe said he is now waiting to give evidence in the case against the man who was arrested at the scene. Other than that, he takes care of his family, friends, the shop and his other career as a magician, which is how he came to know the restaurant he now owns.

I’ve owned it now for eight years, it’s been there for 12 years, Ratcliff said. I’ve been a magician just up the street for the Magic Castle. That’s actually how I became a landlord.

And while his act of making headlines may not have been magical, many call him heroic.