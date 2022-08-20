‘South Park’ enjoys silver anniversary of satire | Entertainment

NEW YORK (AP) Reaching the age of 25 is usually a sign of reaching adulthood, a signal to put away all childish things. Not for South Park and stars Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman.

The Comedy Central staple, about four bratty, perpetually bundled-up youngsters in a lopsided cartoon town in Colorado, celebrated its silver anniversary by walking around, fueled by poop jokes and sharp social satire.

A few of his targets over the years include religions like Christianity, Islam and Scientology as well as climate change deniers, cryptocurrencies, Phil Collins, Tiger Woods, smoking bans, Game of Thrones and pedophiles. One of its child stars died violently in each episode.

Some people are like, Wow, I can’t believe they made fun of this because it’s such a big thing. And that’s exactly why it was laughed at, says Trey Parker, who created the series with Matt Stone.

To celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, Parker and Stone returned to Colorado with a concert filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater near Denver, headlined by Primus and alternative rockers Ween. Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson also stopped by to play.

The concert, which debuts Saturday on Comedy Central and hitting Paramount+ on Sunday, will feature songs from the show’s history. Stone calls it a celebration, a party, and a retrospective. It airs at the same time and day 25 years ago that South Park debuted.

Since the first episode of the Peabody Award-winning series in 1997, Parker and Stone have blurred the line between good and bad, even more so than that other long-running adult cartoon The Simpsons.

South Park had a Jesse Jackson cartoon insisting his father kiss his rear end to apologize for using a racial slur and depicting Jesus Christ defecating on former President George W. Bush and the American flag.

As much as I love The Simpsons and think The Simpsons is really important, I think South Park definitely did things The Simpsons didn’t, says Dr. Jonathan Gray, professor of media and cultural studies at the ‘University of Wisconsin-Madison, whose books include Watching with The Simpsons: Television, Parody and Intertextuality.

One of the highlights was the 2007 three-episode arc that told the story of Imaginationland, a place where Gandalf, Charlie Brown, Count Chocula, and all the inventions of the human imagination live. When terrorists attacked Imaginationland, our tiny heroes had to fix things before the US military bombed the place.

Typically, each episode of the show ends with some sort of common-sense, no-nonsense moral, a version of doing the right thing or letting people make their own decisions.

Gray says Parker and Stone fit poorly into either the Democratic or Republican camps and puts the couple on the political spectrum as left libertarians.

A common target is to pontificate on celebrities, such as when U2’s Bono was revealed to be the world’s biggest turd. But Parker and Stone are all about skewering powerful celebrities, showing a surprisingly tender side to Brittney Spears, who in one episode blew her head off, but the music industry keeps playing her.

They hate celebrities when celebrities try to tell us how to run our lives, Gray says. Some of their criticisms are those that unite left and right. As we all find celebrity culture meaningless.

South Park is the series that gave us cultural touchstones like Cheesy Poofs, ManBearPig and Mr. Hankey, the Christmas poo. It gave us Professor Chaos and General Disarray and the sight of Cartman getting revenge on a bullying teenage boy by having him eat his own parents and then happily licking tears from his face.

It spun off into feature films like South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut which landed an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song and video games like South Park: The Stick of Truth. On Broadway, their Mormon musical has been a hit since 2011.

The Parents Television Council, which hopes to restore decency to the entertainment industry, has frequently criticized the show, calling it a home for graphic sex and violence. The show confused censors around the world, and the show itself even launched a #CancelSouthPark ad campaign, claiming someone was trying to sanitize the show.

Parker and Stone first bonded as fans of Terry Gilliam and the Monty Python comedy troupe. They hand-cut and glued their first South Park cartoons from construction paper and found freedom in the low-key method.

If you had started the show and said Oh, and there’s this little 8-year-old boy and he dies violently and isn’t that awesome? Well, that would never fly. Even in a good animation, it’s not funny. But in construction paper animation, it’s funny, Parker says.

From paper to computers, the show goes on. It was a GIF and meme generator long before there were GIFs and memes: I’m not fat, I’m fat! Oh the burgers! and Respect my authority!

Celebrating its 25th anniversary with a concert makes sense since the music is at the heart of the show. Some 100 songs have been used over the years, and South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut was itself a musical film. Parker and Stone see themselves less as entertainers and more as members of a band.

When we go into a new season, we go to the studio as a group, and we have no idea what’s coming out, Parker says. Were always surprised at the end of the season like, Oh, did we do that? It’s crazy! It’s what kept it fun and fresh for 25 years.

