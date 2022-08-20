Vijay Deverakonda on the Bollywood boycott trend: “Shouldn’t we release our films?”





Actor Vijay Deverakonda has been busy promoting his pan-Indian film Liger across India. Saturday, as “Boycott Liger” trending on social media, Vijay addressed the issue during a press event in Vijaywada. The Arjun Reddy actor was asked about the ‘boycott’ culture that has permeated Hindi cinema and its actors at the moment. Liger became the target of trolls after Vijay supported actor Aamir Khan and his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Vijay said he along with Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Puri Jagannadh and other members of the film’s crew worked hard for three years to complete the film amid the pandemic. During the Vijaywada event, Vijay said, “Three years ago, in 2019, we started this movie. At the time, this “boycott of Bollywood” did not exist. It all started during the lockdown and we were already in filming schedules at that time. At that time, we felt like there was no better option than Karan (Johar), sir, to get our movie out all over India. He took Baahubali and showed us a path in northern India which was unfamiliar territory to us. The script and the production were ours. When we asked him to release the film in Hindi, he warmly welcomed it and we now have a huge reach in the North. The actor, who plays a boxer in the film, also expressed concern about the reason for the social media hate. “I don’t know exactly what their (online trolls) problem is and what they want. We are right on our side. I was born in Hyderabad. Charmme was born in Punjab. Puri sir was born in Narsipatnam. Shouldn’t we be working? We worked hard for three years to make this cinema. Shouldn’t we release our films? Should we sit in houses? You have all seen the love that the public has shown us. I make films for these audiences. I need these audiences. There is no reason to be afraid until we have these people on our side,” Vijay said. He added, “When we are right and when we do our dharma, there is no need to listen to anyone and let anything come, we have to fight. I’m not afraid and I know that in all honesty, we did it with our hearts. We all come from this country and we know everything we do for our people and our country. We’re not that lot that sits in front of computers and tweets. We are the first to intervene if something happens. Just before the event, Vijay tweeted a similar statement. Liger is Hindi and Telugu bilingual and also stars actor Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film will be released in theaters on August 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/vijay-deverakonda-on-boycott-bollywood-trend-liger-8102105/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos