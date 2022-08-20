Caitlyn Jenner was ‘nervous’ reuniting with her family at Kendall’s party – Hollywood Life









Image credit: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner72, struggled to be with her ex Kris Jenner66, and other members of the Kardashian family, from whom she grew distant, when she attended Kendall JennerThe tequila launch party for 818 in Malibu, California on August 18. The reality star, who came out as transgender in 2015, was nervous at the event but pushed it for her daughter, a source says. Caitlyn was very nervous about going to the Kendalls event last night. She knew she had to be there and that Kendall really wanted her to come, but it was still hard to be with all of them. (his separated family members) at the same time, the source EXCLUSIVELY said HollywoodLife. More about Caitlyn Jenner Chris, Khloe [Kardashian]and Kim [Kardashian] were cordial to her, but they did not engage in conversation, the source continued. It hurts Caitlyn to see how much things have changed since her transition, and she knows she played a part in some of those relationships breaking down. She wishes things could have been done differently, but they can’t. She is herself now and she has a great relationship with Kylie [Jenner] and Kendall, his biological daughters. That’s what matters most to Caitlyn. Although Kris and Caitlyn both attended the party, they were only pictured separately. They looked like they were having a great time, in the photos, and Caitlyn showed off a stylish outfit that included a white top with black stripes as her long hair was down. She was also spotted holding a cocktail, which was most likely Kendalls brand tequila. Despite the ups and downs with the Kardashians over the years, Caitlyn proved she has no bad feelings for her former stepdaughter Khloe when she congratulated her on her second bundle of joy, which she welcomed by surrogate mother with Tristan Thompson earlier this month. congratulations major @khloe kardashian. I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mom! she wrote in a Twitter post on August 5. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Caitlyn’s love comes after she began transitioning from her life of Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn in 2015. She documented her transition journey on her reality show, I am Caitwho also showed friction with the Kardashians after criticizing Kris in her book, The secrets of my life. Although things between them have been rocky since then, Caitlyn is still often seen with Kendall and Kylie. Related link Related: Caitlyn Jenners’ Grandchildren: Meet Her 20 Grandchildren, Including Her Youngest, Goldie

