Is Emma Watson dating Sir Philip Green’s son? | Entertainment





Emma Watson would be in a relationship with the son of Sir Philip Green. The 32-year-old actress was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Brandon Green, 29 – whose father is former Topshop tycoon Philip – in Venice earlier this month, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail newspaper. Emma and Brandon have known each other for some time and were first spotted disembarking from a helicopter together in Battersea, London last September. Emma dated businessman Leo Robinton for nearly two years and also opened up about her “love” for her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton. The actress – who played Hermione Granger in the wizarding movie franchise – recalled her crush on Tom, who played the villainous Draco Malfoy, in the HBO Max special ‘Return To Hogwarts’ which saw the cast reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film. ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. Emma was joined by her former co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint as they reflected on their time playing the iconic magic trio Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione, and she vividly remembered Tom making her heart flutter. She said: I walked into the room where we had private lessons, The task that was given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backwards cap on a skateboard. And I don’t know how to say it, I fell in love with him. I used to come every day and look for his number on the roll call, it was number seven, and if his name was on the roll call, that was a very exciting day. He was three years above me and so to him, he was like, you’re like my little sister. Despite years of speculation about them, to Emma’s disappointment, nothing ever happened between her and Tom. But the 34-year-old actor admitted he was well aware of his secret admirer. Tom said: I think I was in the hair and makeup chair and someone said something like, Yeah, she had a crush on you. I became very protective of her. Yes, I have always had a soft spot for her and it continues day by day. “There’s always been something like, I don’t know, kinship.”

