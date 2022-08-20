Actor Gary Busey charged with three counts of sex crimes in Cherry Hill, NJ





Police have charged actor Gary Busey with three counts of sex crimes they say took place when he allegedly groped at least two victims at a Monster-Mania convention in Cherry Hill earlier this month , authorities said on Saturday. Cherry Hill police say Busey, 78, who lives in Malibu, Calif., near Los Angeles, was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and one count of attempted contact. sexual criminal. He was also charged with harassment. Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said: It was a matter of contact. It was about touching. Police said they received several complaints about Buseys’ conduct. Authorities said the charges stem from Buseys’ appearance at a convention at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70 from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14. The biannual event celebrates horror films and allows fans to meet artists. A spokeswoman for the Camden County District Attorney’s Office, Donna Weaver, did not respond to questions about the charges. Didn’t comment, she said. A spokesperson for Busey could not be reached for comment on Saturday; neither does the promoter of the events. Busey is best known for playing the late musician Buddy Holly in the 1978 film Buddy Holly’s Storya performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He never achieved the level of stardom promised by this nomination, but appeared in numerous films, including several horror films, such as a 1985 adaptation of a Stephen King werewolf story, Silver bullet. In 1966, Texas-born Busey left Tulsa, Okla., to become a rock drummer in Hollywood. His band was signed to Epic Records, and when the band broke up, Busey began auditioning for television and film roles, according to his website. After roles in Smoke and barrette, his work in A star is born caught the eye of Dustin Hoffman, who hired him and Buseys’ son Jake for the film straight time. His work in the years 1987 lethal weapon landed him a string of roles playing villains. He appeared in over 100 films, including Point Break, Under Siege, The Firm, Predator 2, and Slapshot 2. Over the years, Busey has developed a reputation for erratic behavior that some have linked to a serious motorcycle accident in 1988 in which he suffered head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet. In 1995, he was arrested for drug trafficking after taking a near-fatal cocaine overdose at his Malibu home. He was also arrested twice for domestic violence. In 2012, he filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, with reported liabilities of $500,000 to $1 million. In addition to his acting career, Busey has been a fixture on reality television, including guest appearances on shows such as Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2008 and Donald Trump The apprentice in 2011. The Daily Beast later reported that he groped an employee on the Trumps show. Buseys manager denied the allegations. The investigation is ongoing and authorities have asked anyone with additional information to contact Detective Robert Daniello at 856-432-8834. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by emailing [email protected] or via https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/7196358. Information can also be sent by SMS TIP CHERRYHILLPD, followed by a message to 888777. Writer Chris Brennan contributed to this article.

