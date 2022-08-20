She-Hulk’s Special Effects Are An Uncanny-Valley Nightmare

Photo illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Disney+

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beasts Obsessed, written by senior entertainment journalist Kevin Fallon. To receive the complete newsletter in your mailbox each week, register here.

This week:

Why did they have to do She-Hulk So Dirty?

It’s never fun when your truth comes across as a parody of yourself. But here I am, the person who claims that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills product television masterpiece, about to empty a marvel projectlike a total cliche.

I’m the dog that sits at your feet at every meal, begging for a treat even though you’ve never given it food. Madness or optimism? Maybe this time things will be different. There’s no fun not taking advantage of the most popular entertainment company there has ever been. That’s why I hope that each time, like this dog, the next big franchise release will be the one that surprises, that changes everything for me.

She-Hulk: Lawyer is not this version.

My colleague Coleman Spilde has the virtuoso distillation of all that is wrong with that foul dumpster juice of a show. I wouldn’t call it a withdrawal, because it insinuates bad faith or an agenda. Were people who had to watch a lot of TV. We want it to be good! The review is a reasoned explanation of how nearly every item in the series is a dud. (You can watch and have a different opinion. It would be confusing, but totally fine! Enjoy what you love!)

The rotting piece of the puzzle I’d like to point out is the visual effects. If you’re going to give me yet another Marvel project, about the 53rd this month, you should at least live up to the Marvel brand: the special effects should be good. In She-Hulkoh boy, isn’t it.

In the series, Tatiana Maslanys character Jennifer gains the same powers as her cousin Bruce Banner, The Hulk. This means that she sometimes transforms into a muscle-muscled, 6-foot-7, green Lady Hulk. Reviewers of the series have used the term uncanny valley to describe how bad the effects are here. In pop culture, this means CGI working on characters that look like something realistic and almost human, but is just off in a way that takes you out of the narrative and, frankly, can be quite unsettling.

The story continues