People don’t know Yash or Allu Arjun, says this Bollywood director





Several players from the southern film industries have set a new trend and are now leading the Indian film industry. The cast list includes Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, et al. However, an A-rated Bollywood director has something else to say. As the director of B-Town claims, people don’t know about Yash or Allu Arjun until now. Although such a statement seems awkward, the popular helmsman has his own reason for such a claim. It was none other than the helmsman of the “Gangs of Wasseypur”, Anurag Kashyap, who made this statement. During an interview with Baradwaj Rangan, he said, “The two actors, whose names people still don’t know but who were big stars, are Rocky Bhai and Pushparaj. And by the next 3-4 movies , if they are consistent, people will start saying their names.They will know he is Yash…They will know he is Allu Arjun. He added, “But when we go to small towns, they know Pushparaj and they know Rocky Bhai, because Rocky Bhai is a much bigger star after KGF 1 in small towns, that’s why KGF 2 has become very publicized.” On the other hand, Rangan said, “I said that earlier in an interview when I saw KGF 2, a day after watching a Vijay movie. Of course, Vijay’s movie gets all the whistles. , and there is a huge shout. I was not prepared for this kind of reception in Chennai for Yash…for KGF 2. Because KGF 1 is the only movie that came out before and people were going crazy when the Yash’s name popped up on the screen. I was like wow. #AnuragKashyap in a recent interview with #BaradwajRangan talk about #YashBOSS and #KGFChapter2 #Yash19 pic.twitter.com/59YMPGaGBP —Agastya Mughor (@Agastya_Mughor) August 15, 2022 Kashyap’s take on the ‘Then & Now’ movies In another interview with PinkVilla, the ‘Black Friday’ director made another moving statement when comparing Indian ‘Then and Now’ movies. Expressing his thoughts on actors, Kashyap said, “Actors these days are getting ‘really believable’. There was a time when we accepted ‘overacting’ as acting and today we call it overacting.” “Everything was larger than life, but things are taking root now. If larger than life, we really have to go the way of Rajamouli, otherwise don’t be larger than life. So you pretend,” he said. he adds. Kashyap is widely appreciated for his movies like Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Shahid. Additionally, India’s first Netflix original series, Sacred Games, a crime thriller was co-directed by him. Even, his romantic drama Manmarziyaan created a buzz. His latest release is the mystery drama film, Dobaaraa, starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/people-don-t-know-yash-or-allu-arjun-says-this-bollywood-director-183589

