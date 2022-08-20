Spartacus actor dies at 49 after battle with cancer





Starz! Movie Channel/Courtesy of Everett Collection One of the stars of the drama Spartacus died aged 49 after announcing in January that he had cancer. Ioane John King was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma cancer which quickly spread to her pancreas and other organs. The New Zealand actor played the gladiator Rhaskos in the Starz franchise Spartacus. Manu Bennett, who played Crixus on the show, paid tribute to his co-star on Instagram. On Spartacus John was hired as an extra, but with a powerful presence and a consistently positive attitude among the cast and crew, he won the role of Rhaskos, he said. I remember John most fondly for his huge smile and twinkle in his eye as he greeted me and others on set each day, offering the gladiator forearm handshake and grateful for his deep, hoarse voice, my brother! His family shared a statement on Facebook, saying the actor passed away in the company of loving friends and family. John leaves a big hole in this world, having been a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, friend and human being. Those of us who were lucky enough to have met him will carry on his legacy of kindness, positive influence, hard work and love. Family earlier had launched an online fundraiser saying that John and his wife Christelle had been affected by the news of cancer six weeks after moving into their own home. The death of kings follows the death of Spartacus co-star Andy Whitfield, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010 and died 18 months later at age 39. Learn more about The Daily Beast. Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals straight to your inbox. Register now. Stay informed and get unlimited access to The Daily Beast’s unrivaled reports. Subscribe now.

