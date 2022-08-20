Veterans Reunite, Reminisce and Achieve Recognition | News | Daily Sun Villages

Connect with us

Veterans Reunite, Reminisce and Achieve Recognition

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Bill Amtower used pencil and paper to engrave the name of a close friend at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC to send to friends’ family. He said he would never forget that moment of his honor flight.

Amtower recalled the emotional memory Thursday afternoon at the first Honor Flights Villages season meeting, held for Missions 51, 52 and 54.

There are no words to explain the flight, said Amtower, of Piedmont Village, who served in the US Air Force from 1957 to 1963. It was awesome, and it was the most honored I have never been. The approximately 200 people at the event were dressed in red, white and blue as they filled the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake. For some, it was the first time since their flight that they had seen their fellow veterans and guardians.

It’s to bring them together, said Gay Harris, meeting coordinator. (A) honor flight is not a day trip. If you meet a friend, we want you to be friends for life.

Harris, of the Village of Pinellas, said she loves seeing veterans’ smiles on every flight she takes, whether as a flight attendant or flight director.

It makes every hour of work worthwhile, she said.

Another veteran overwhelmed with organizational support is Joe Marquis of Ocala.

Marquis, who served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, was on Mission 54 and enjoyed being around so many other veterans during his flight and the reunion, he said.

It was pretty cool, and there was a lot more to it than I thought, Marquis said. They did a first class job of making us feel welcome.

It was especially nice to be recognized for his service in the Vietnam War, he said, because few Vietnam War veterans were recognized or welcomed back.

The reunion also included a presentation and display of the colors by the American Legion Post 347 Color Guard and performances by The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps and several others.

Joe Hambright, president of Villages Honor Flight, also paid tribute to a veteran who took an ancient flight: Bob Kimbrough, of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, who turns 100 today.

Kimbrough was in the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps and participated in Mission 8 of the Villages Honor Flight.

He is a gentleman, and since I have known him he has always been courteous and polite, said Hambright, of Amelia Village.

Villages Honor Flight presented Kimbrough with cards, decorations and cakes as the entire crowd sang Happy Birthday.

Veterans attend honor flight missions for free, said Duane Roemmich of the Village of Collier, who is public relations and media coordinator for Villages Honor Flight.

Any U.S. veteran who has served at least one day on active duty is eligible for an honor flight mission. Villages Honor Flight serves veterans in Lake, Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties.

The organization is unbeatable, said Amtower. They really know what they are doing and they do a great job.

The next Honor Flight is Mission 55 on September 28, when more than 60 local veterans will make the trip to Washington, D.C.

Veterans will be greeted at approximately 10:30 p.m. that evening at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake. Entertainment starts at 9:30 p.m.

To register or learn more about Villages Honor Flight, visit villageshonorflight.org or call 352-432-1382.

Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or [email protected]

