Taapsee Pannu slams KRK for spreading hate against Bollywood: What madness | Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu responded to Hansal Mehta’s tweet defending the Dobaaraa actors’ latest film. The filmmaker tweeted after reports suggested the film was being pulled from theaters. Now Taapsee has slammed Kamaal R Khan who slammed the box office collection of movies. (Also read: Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannus Dobaaraa)
After Hansal said that Dobaara had done more than decent business with 370 screens, Taapsee replied to him, Sir, no matter how often you repeat a lie, it will not become the truth. And these people who are relevant just because of the movies, are only trying to hurt the industry. Imagine how stupid they are. Anyway, Dobaaraa is a bit difficult for them to understand, can you blame them?
#Dobaaraa made 72 lakes on 370 screens. Which is more than adequate. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise that affects us. The industry created these monsters by sucking them up, paying them and now getting their backs kicked by them, tweeted Hansal Mehta along with screenshots of Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit Jaiswals’ tweets.
Dobaaraa received positive reviews from critics and much appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities during its early screenings. However, based on current box office reports, the film only made a business of 72 lakh at the counter. #Dobaaraa opens with better numbers than expected… In fact, much better than #Taapsee’s previous film #ShabaashMithu… Rerun in select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows… Fri 72 lakes [370 screens]said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Dobaaraa’s Hindustan Times review reads, Dobaaraa has a lot of unsaid and needs to be understood and that’s where the convoluted and intricate plot works. Even though it’s a scene-by-scene adaptation of a Spanish film, it has its own grip on the story and makes for an entertaining watch.
