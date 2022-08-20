Actor Gary Busey faces sex offense charges





Actor GaryBusey was charged Friday with a series of sex offenses that allegedly took place in New Jersey while Busey was in the area for the Monster Mania convention. According to a press release issued by the Cherry Hill Police Department, Busey was charged with “two counts of fourth degree criminal sexual interference, one count of attempted fourth degree sexual assault and one count of harassment.” . Cherry Hill Police say the investigation into the allegations against Busey is still ongoing, but confirm that “the crime took place at the Doubletree Hotel on Route 70, near where the Monster Convention was held. Mania”. “There was no doubt that Gary was there for this thing… he took several pictures with fans throughout the three days,” wrote TMZ in the coverage of the incident. Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course. The full statement of Cherry Hill Police Department can be seen below: PRESS RELEASE:

Cherry Hill, NJ A California man is facing sex offense charges stemming from incidents at the annual Monster Mania convention hosted by the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

During the weekend of the event, August 12-14, 2022, Cherry Hill Police responded to the Doubletree Hotel, 2349 West Route 70, for the report of a sexual offense.

On August 19, 2022, as a result of the investigation, Cherry Hill Police Detectives charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu, California with the following offences:

2 counts of criminal sexual interference 4th degree

1 count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact 4th degree

1 count of Harassment – Disorderly Persons Offense

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Robert Daniello of the Cherry Hill Police Department. Gary Busey is known for his work in films such as ‘Point Break’, ‘The Buddy Holly Story’ and ‘Under Siege’. He was invited to the Monster Mania Convention for his role in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s werewolf story “Silver Bullet”. Read more about this topic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2022/08/20/actor-gary-busey-faces-offense-charges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

