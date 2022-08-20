Measure your words, Bollywood biggies! Public memory is no longer short

People associated with the beleaguered Hindi film industry should be careful before speaking in the public domain

Anurag Kashyaps Time Travel Mystery Drama dobaaraawill need more than a miracle to earn a rupee at the box office. It’s a shame because the star of Taapsee Pannu, a remake of the Spanish film by Oriol PaulosMirage, deserved a much better deal. The reality, however, is out in the open. The film, which reportedly saw between two and three percent attendance in cinemas and earned Rs 60 lakhs on Day 1, will soon disappear from cinemas.

dobaaraas (estimated budget Rs 50 crore) failure was preceded by the box office slump of two potentially polarizing films,Laal Singh Chaddha(estimated budget Rs 180 crore) andRaksha Bandhan(estimated budget Rs 70 crore). Contrary to the offers of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar,dobaraait was not expected that thousands of people would gravitate around the counters. The near absence of viewers in theaters, however, is a grim reminder of the modern realities that have continued to hit Bollywood hard in recent months.

Times couldn’t have been worse for the Hindi film industry. A shockingly high number of films, including those with big budgets and those made with low budgets, have failed to attract audiences. South Indian dubbed movies were the real success stories with few Hindi movies such asThe Kashmir FilesandBhool Bhulaiyaa 2earn far more than was spent to produce them.

As movies continue to bomb, Bollywood has been guilty of underestimating the power of trending hashtags on social media. Due to the widespread belief that the industry spreads anti-Hindu and anti-Indian sentiments, and also due to its penchant for nepotism, it has been the subject of numerous hate campaigns with hashtags like #BoycottBollywood and, most recently, #BoycottDobara hurt box office movies.

It’s high time film professionals realized that trending hashtags represent the opinions of real people who criticize the industry. Such groups can influence many others who respond to boycott calls even if they do not engage in hate campaigns. Recognizing the power of social media, in other words, has become more important than ever. Filmmakers and actors must learn this lesson soon.

movies likeLaal Singh Chaddha,shamsheraandRaksha Bandhanhave been the subject of boycott campaigns in recent times. All capsized. Both Kashyap and Pannu took these chess facts lightly, or so it seemed during a media interaction before.dobaraahit the marquee. Kashyap joked, I feel left out. Even I wantmovie ki meriboycottwith…. Pannu added, Yes, please boycottdobaaraaorient oneselfkarva do…we also want to be trending on Twitter. Their desire for a trending hashtag was granted, followed by the bad news of empty rooms on Friday.

Arjun Kapoor has not had a successful film career so far. The actor, whose films need to click when commercial successes have become increasingly elusive, has spoken out against the trend of boycotting and trolling on social media. In a bollywoodhungama.com exclusive, Kapoor said: I think we made a mistake keeping quiet about it and it was our decency but people started taking advantage of it. I think we made a mistake thinking that our work will speak for itself. We have to come together and do something because what people are writing about us or trending hashtags is far from reality. When we make films that do well at the box office, people don’t like us because of our last names but because of the film. Kapoor should understand that work speaks louder than words and refrain from making comments that may encourage trolling and lead to boycott campaigns against his upcoming films.

Going to the cinema is not an emergency visit to the hospital. It is, at its best, another entertainment option in an age when satellite TV with countless channels is old news and OTT channels provide home entertainment for a low price. With growing hostility towards Bollywood on social media, industry players cannot afford to ignore the power of a hate campaign. This is what Alia Bhatt did during an interview withDNA, How do you know where this (trend) comes from or how it is made? How do you know how organic it is? The actress had huge solo success inGangubai Kathiawadi, but his doubts about the authenticity of such campaigns could lead to a hate campaign before the release of his next film. Does Alia need it? She doesn’t.

What movie stars said before hate campaigns repeatedly assailed Bollywood cannot be changed or erased from public memory. Times are such that those associated with the industry must measure their words while expressing their opinions in the public sphere. The situation is far from ideal, but those who wish to see Bollywood flourish again have no choice.

The author is a freelance writer and author. The opinions expressed are personal.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and instagram.