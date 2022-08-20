International cinema is the powerful new trend right now. Global audiences share an ever-growing enthusiasm for movies outside of Hollywood. Streaming services like Netflix, with their vast libraries of foreign-language movies, are largely credited with this phenomenon. Eager to produce local content to satisfy their international customers, for Colliderthey were also successful in converting their American audience to foreign language films.







The Indian film industry, in particular, is becoming one of the main sources of international success. The South Indian Film RRR brought global attention to Indian film cultures and its regional stars, NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan. All of this just means that we’re likely to see more collaborations between Hollywood and Indian talent. Of course, this tradition of exchanging acting talents has been going on for years.

Over the past few decades, nationally acclaimed Indian actors have captivated Western minds with memorable Hollywood castings. Some of these performances have been supporting roles, while others have been lead characters. Yet these Indian actors have caught the attention of Western viewers with their singular charm. With the growing popularity of foreign cinema in the English-speaking world, it is worth revisiting these appearances. Here are 10 Indian actors who captured the Western imagination with memorable Hollywood roles.





ten Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan held an unequivocal reign over Bollywood during his five-decade career. Affectionately known as ‘Big B’, the 79-year-old Bollywood veteran has also earned other names such as the Shahanshah of Bollywood, which translates to ‘Emperor of Bollywood’. Bachchan made a brief appearance in the 2013 film Gatsby the magnificent like sleazy mob businessman Meyer Wolfsheim. His appearance in the film is nothing short of charismatic, and he adequately embodied the sense of mystery and villainy that defines the character. Leonardo DiCaprio even praised him as an actor, calling him “incredibly talented”.

9 Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan is considered the most famous Indian actor in Hollywood. Although he died prematurely in 2020 at the age of 53, he left behind a large number of works including many notable roles in Hollywood. The trajectory of his career seems quite fitting as he received his big break after The warrior, a British film that saw an international release. He has appeared in a number of critically acclaimed Hollywood titles including The namesake, Slumdog Millionaireand The Darjeeling Limited.





8 Ali Fazal

Best recognized as the fierce Guddu Bhaiya in the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur, Ali Fazal has forged its own identity in Hollywood cinema. He gained recognition in Bollywood through the massive hit film 3 idiots. Most of his performances have been in non-hit Bollywood movies like foukrey and Milan Talkies. However, her boyish charm has found quite a few takers in Hollywood, with roles in Furious 7 and Death on the Nile. In 2017 he starred in Victoria and Abdul opposite Judie Dench. More recently, he played a major role in the upcoming Gerard Butler-starring Kandahar. It looks like Fazal is on his way to replacing the late Irrfan Khan as the most recognized Indian face in Hollywood.

seven Dhanush

Major star of regional Tamil cinema, Dhanush also gained nationwide popularity by performing in a number of Bollywood hits. Despite being a product of South Indian cinema culture of nepotism, Dhanush has amassed a large fan base through his captivating cinematic performances. He is also a talented singer, songwriter and producer, having won nominations or awards in all of these roles. It was recently picked up by the Russo brothers for The gray man, where he played the role of a world-class assassin. The Russo Brothers praised his presence on camera and even teased a solo movie for his character, according to First post.

6 Kapadia Dimple

veteran actress Kapadia Dimple has an established reputation for taking on complex portrayals of women, going way back in its early roles. Although she took on fewer roles in the following years, she remained relevant while choosing her roles with great care. Her considerable work in arthouse cinema has also led many filmmakers to create roles specifically for her. She made her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s 2020 film Principle, like arms dealer Priya Singh. His instinctive acting style fits well with the tense and exciting tone of the film.

5 Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai began her life in the public eye as the winner of Miss World 1994. Often referred to as the most beautiful woman in the world, she proved to be a capable actress. She starred in some iconic Bollywood films of the 2000s including Mohabbatein and Devdas, which received a BAFTA nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. She starred in a number of Hollywood films during this decade, including Mistress of Spices, The Last Legionand The Pink Panther 2.





4 Anil Kapoor

As a member of the Kapoor line of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is considered part of the so-called royalty of Bollywood. In his 40-year career, he has established himself as an icon and has also reinvented himself over time. Starting out as a pretty boy in Bollywood, he took on more serious roles over time. His wide range and striking screen presence made him a good fit for Hollywood roles. The West’s first introduction to Anil Kapoor was through Slumdog Millionaire, in which he played the host of the reality show. He also appeared in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocoland action drama series 24.

3 Anupam Kher

67 years old Anupam Kher is a Bollywood staple and a prolific actor, with over 500 films to his name. Able to slip into his roles with effortless grace, he is often seen playing the role of caring father figures. One can even note a similar trend in his Hollywood roles. His subtle and tempered performances have made him a staple figure in many Hollywood films. Some notable English-language films featuring his performances include The big sick, Silver Linings Playbookand A family man.





2 Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto became a global star overnight with the success of Slumdog Millionaire, in which she plays Jamal’s love interest, Latika. Although she was born and raised in India, the success of Slumdog catapulted her to a career in the Hollywood film industry. His immediate follow-up to this film was the Woody Allen film You will meet a tall dark stranger. His roles have been spread across various film genres, from big science fiction The Ascension of the Planet of the Apesartistic drama Knight of Cupsand the neo-western action movie Blunt trauma.

1 Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Indian actors on this list to have completely “breakthrough” in Hollywood. The former Miss World has shown a taste for roles in Bollywood, performing in films such as What’s your Raashee? where she interprets 12 distinct roles, representing the 12 signs of the horoscope. In 2015, she signed on to play the role of Alex Parrish in the action thriller Quantico. Her performance in the American series was critically acclaimed and paved the way for numerous roles in Hollywood films. His performance as the antagonist in the 2017 film Baywatch was distinguished by IGN as being the best among the cast members. She is currently engaged in a number of major Hollywood productions, including the Amazon Prime series Citadel and the action movie Cowboy Ninja Viking.