Creative Saskatchewan. announces the first major television series production after the creation of a subsidy

Creative Saskatchewan, the province’s creative industries agency, celebrated a milestone on Friday when it announced that a major television production will begin filming in the fall.

King of Killers: The Series will be filmed at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage for at least a year, according to a press release from Creative Saskatchewan. The series is based on a feature film to be released under the same name and tells the stories of assassins competing for a $10 prize. million dollar prize and title of “King of Killers”.

The series will use the Feature Film and Television Production Grant, which was increased by $8 million in the last provincial budget. In total, the project could generate some $20 million in labour, goods and services, according to Creative Saskatchewan’s press release.

Benefits to the local economy will come from accommodations, car rentals, food purchases and other economic impacts that an influx of people to Regina will create, Creative Saskatchewan said.

“By increasing our workforce or our technology sector, tourism, the spinoffs for hospitality and support services will also be very exciting,” said Erin Dean, CEO of Creative Saskatchewan at a press conference. Friday.

“We can’t wait to see things ramp up here at John Hopkins Regina Soundstage this fall.”

The press release stated that there may also be future seasons for King of Killer: The Series.

Anand Ramayya, a producer with Saskatchewan-based Karma Films Inc., said he and other production companies involved in the series began discussing the project two years ago.

He said he was happy to have been part of a “high octane” action production with larger-than-life characters right here in Saskatchewan.

Ramayya said technology teams will use a unique, custom-built LED wall to display digital content, which will put Saskatchewan back on the map when it comes to video and television production.

“We’ve all had challenges over the years, but we’re back in a growth phase,” Ramayya said after Friday’s announcement.

“As an entrepreneur and producer, I can start thinking about growth rather than maintaining the status quo.”

The LED wall will make Saskatchewan competitive nationally and globally in the film industry, Ramayya said.

The Soundstage is a film and television production facility in Regina and will house the cast and crew of King of Killers: The Series over the next year. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The wall itself was a highlight on Friday, as was the province’s spending on the film industry in Saskatchewan. Ten years ago, the province eliminated its film tax credit, a measure decried by many in the industry.

“[The investment is] exciting, that’s exactly what we’ve stood for for three years,” Sask executive Ken Alecxe told reporters on Friday. Media Production Industry Association.

“We used a profitability approach rather than rushing [the government]. We had been doing this for 10 years and it was not effective.”

Availability at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage is also a huge positive draw, he said, as many other sound stages in North America are booked out years in advance.

The LED wall in particular was a major source of excitement for lead actor and executive producer Alain Moussi.

“We go straight into the virtual production, which for me, is one of the most exciting parts of this show,” Moussi said.

“We use this incredible technology that is used in these major shows on Disney, like the mandalorianbut we go even further and our digital wall is the most advanced in the world.”

Creative Saskatchewan’s press release states that the LED wall itself will be responsible for creating 20 full-time jobs through its maintenance and operation.