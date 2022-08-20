Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda and 5 other Bollywood and South Indian actors react to boycott of Bollywood trend
Bollywoods obituary is written by the Trending #BoycottBollywoodwhich threatens to overturn the economics of cinema and distribution in India.
From comments made by stars decades ago to the casting of child stars to play lead roles, the reasons for boycotting movies are getting more bizarre with every passing day.
Here is how Bollywood and South Indian stars have reacted to it so far:
In a India Today interview, darlings actor, Vijay Varma has shared that #BoycottBollywood has reached a point where it’s getting scary.
It may scare you. It’s just gone a little too far now. I think something you said 10 years ago might have been objectionable and raised a few people’s eyebrows. It might have been a popular exercise in those days, but in today’s era, it’s no longer frowned upon. I think you can’t be canceled for something like that.
Arjun Kapoors commentary on the #BoycottTrend gained the most publicity with even politicians denigrate himfor his apparent arrogance. In a interview with bollywood hungama, he said that Bollywood had been silent for too long and needed to do something about this harmful trend.
I think we made a mistake keeping quiet and it was our decency, but people started taking advantage of it. I think we made a mistake thinking that our work will speak for itself. You know you don’t always have to get your hands dirty, but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made it a habit. We have to come together and do something because what people write about us or trending hashtags is far from reality. When we make movies that do well at the box office, then people like us not because of our last names but because of the movie.”
While promoting his next film, Dhokha Round D Cornersaid Madhavan, If we release good films and people like it, they will naturally come to the cinema.” However, it was his astute observation on the Bollywood vs. South Indian movie debate that really took the cake.
I want to make it clear that only a few movies have done better than those of Hindi stars. These are Pushpa, KGF films, Baahubali films and RRR. These are only six films that have worked. We can’t call it a model. I think audience preferences have changed after the pandemic. They consume content from all over the world.
The liger the actor won hearts with his honest take on nepotismduring his appearance on Coffee with Karan Season 7. At a recent event, he explained how the boycott of the film industry will negatively affect thousands of families.
#VijayDevarakonda Honestly, no one prioritized this boycott trend but rather laughed at it, but you were the only one who even respected that part of the public who thinks about boycott and said solve the problem, whoever respects the audience is the real star #liger pic.twitter.com/Niw6P3BwhO
ash7777 (@ash77777_ash) August 17, 2022
We need to address this concern because the film industry is a massive economy. If we boycott the industry, thousands of families, I mean, it’s just not the actor. I want to tell Liger, it’s not just me and Ananya, a movie touches thousands of families.
Alia Bhatts darlings recently fell prey to the boycott trend a day before its release. His point of view on the matteris something a lot of people are thinking about right now.
We need to cancel the cancel culture. We must boycott boycotts.
While promoting their film, DobaaraAnurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu adopted a unique strategy.
Instead of reacting to the boycott trend and asking people to stop, they asked people to boycott dobaraa also, due to the massive publicity it brings to actors and films. She says:
I feel out of place when even the biggies are boycotted. Who wouldn’t want to be in the league of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar? Please boycott us too. Do not leave us.
Echoing Vijay Deverakonda’s sentiments on boycott culture, Suniel Shetty also finds this trend harmful as it affects the lives of many people. That’s what he said in a recent interview:
I hate this Bollywood boycott campaign happening on Twitter. I always pray that it stops because we are also an industry and there are a lot of people who feed on us. So for that, let’s not destroy an industry that has its own legacy of good people and people who at some point probably make mistakes. But aren’t we humans too? Give one this opportunity. I’m just saying it’s not fair.
