North Hollywood strippers could become the nation’s first union dancers





ANGELS (KTLA) The strippers who would normally entertain patrons inside a topless Los Angeles bar were instead outside on the sidewalk picketing Friday. Over the past five months, picketing has become a common occurrence outside the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood. But now, with the backing of a major national union, they are about to make history. The dancers, alongside union members from the Actors Equity Association, gathered for a rally on Friday as they make strides towards their goal of becoming the only unionized exotic dancers in the country. Many of us are keeping this profession a secret, but today is a day of reckoning for this outdated modality, said a speaker and dancer who identified herself as “Reagan”. Fire engulfs part of hotel that inspired Dirty Dancing

More than 50 supporters showed up to support the dancers with signs, buttons and songs. Joel Cohen of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE Local 800) attended the rally in support of the union effort. “Everyone has the right to unionize and come together and demand decent living standards and wages,” Cohen said. Actors Equity Association (AEA) President Kate Shindle said workers would soon vote to be represented by the AEA now that the paperwork has been filed with the National Labor Relations Petition Board. We win the election and then comes the work of negotiating the contract,” Shindle said. The union represents more than 51,000 actors and managers in live theaters, but for the first time strippers could be included. “We have things in common and those things are really important. (These are) for example, contractual provisions that we already know have in other contracts that can protect these workers,” Shindle said. The dancers accused club management of taking money and allowing strippers to perform in unsafe working conditions. A dancer who goes by the name of “Velveeta” thinks artists won’t mind paying dues for better protection. It’s worth the 3%,” she said. “We are paying 50% right now.” Man robs strip club, takes $22,000 in $1 bills from safe

As noted Deadline, it would not be the first time that a group of dancers had tried to become a union, or had even succeeded. Strippers at the Lusty Lady in San Francisco formed a union in 1996 by joining the Service Employees International Union, though the Lusty Lady eventually closed in 2013, the outlet reported. Now Star Garden dancers could become the only unionized dancers in the country if they were represented by the AEA. Shindle believes the eventual vote will pass and the dancers will be back on stage, but this time with union support. [Management] working so hard to break solidarity,” Shindle said. “Fortunately, this is a really powerful and passionate group of workers. I think they are going to have something to say about it.

