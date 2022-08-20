The sequel to Sex and the City and just like that would bring Aidan back





Carrie Bradshaw has a lot of exes, few of whom are good. But among that pile of dudes the perverted politician played by John Slatery for Berger, the Post-It banditone rises above as the ultimate good guy: Aidan Shaw. He was a furniture maker, dog lover and cigarette hater, determined to make Carrie the wife of his Wife Guy dreams. (Which some say makes it sex and the citys worst man!) Alas, Aidan and Carrie never made it work, despite reports that Aidan was set to return in the 2021 HBO Max reboot series And just like that. However, that might change in the upcoming second season shows. According Deadlineactor John Corbett would be set to join the show, bringing Aidan back into Carries’ life. According to the outlet, Corbett will have a multi-episode arc in the shows second season, which does not yet have a release date. Representatives for HBO Max and Corbett declined to comment when contacted by vanity lounge. And just like thatthe second season will feature the main protagonists Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixonand Kristin Davis. (let’s remember that Kim Cattrall will never come back.) Aida’s alleged return is not entirely unexpected. Return when And just like that was preparing for the first time, said Corbett himself page 6, I’m going to do the show. He teased his return as very exciting and added that he could be in several episodes of the reboot. This, of course, turned out to be a lie. According to the show’s writers, Corbett’s return was never part of the plan. John Corbett Should Write Personal Apology Notes, Show Writer Julie Rottenberg Told Deadline. We said nothing [about him returning]. Maybe Corbett was having a little fun at Page Six’s expense; perhaps he was manifesting the return of Aidans through the cosmic power of the press. Either way, it looks like Aidan might finally be heading back to Manhattan. Because, let’s be real, there’s no way Aidan is still living in the city, is there? If we had to guess where he was during the events of And just like that, we imagine he was somewhere in Connecticut farmland, making furniture out of a remodeled barn at his $2.4 million shabby-chic property with a neo-hippie partner who legally runs Goop. But maybe his kids, Tate, Homer and Wyatta, are all at different stages at NYU and Columbia. And maybe he bumps into Carrie taking Tate for a walk on the Upper East Side. Your old man spent a lot of time here, he’d told Tate, his eyes scanning the row house numbers, watching all the curly-haired blondes walking down the street. Much of the time Either way, bringing Aidan back is the kind of old-school toxicity that And just like that Needs. After killing Mr. Big via Platoon and rendering Steve semi-senile, then sidelining him for Che, maybe Aidan could give the show this classic sex and the city spark.

