Naga Chaitanya Shares Her Perspective on Nepotism Debate in Bollywood, Talks Scenario in the South: It Doesn’t Happen





Naga Chaitanya made his big Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha . Directed by Advait Chandan, the comedy-drama failed to live up to expectations at the box office, but Naga received positive reviews for her performance. The son of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna, who has just entered the Hindi film industry, has responded to the longstanding debate over nepotism. Over the past few years, the internet has shown a bit of aversion to child stars. Related News Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya wants to work with Brahmastra actress Alia Bhatt Sharing his view on the same, Naga talked about the scenario in the South and posed some valid questions to those raising questions about nepotism. That doesn’t happen too much in the South. But I don’t even know why it starts. You see, I saw my grandfather act, I saw my father act and I was strongly inspired by their work and they transmitted to me so much that I want to be an actor, said Naga movie hazard. He continued, Tomorrow, if my movie comes out and a first generation actor’s movie also comes out at the same time and that person’s movie collects Rs 100 crores and mine collects Rs 10 crores, obviously the director, the producer and everyone else will call them. When you’re on the playing field, it’s survival of the fittest. However, Naga admitted that he was lucky as it was relatively easier for him to take a break since he came from a movie family. But now that we’re all here, the fight is even. And it’s a simple question, if the child of a first generation actor comes to him tomorrow and says he wants to be an actor, are they going to discourage the person by saying “no, is that nepotism? ask the Premam actor. Naga Chaitanya keeps MEMORIES of Samantha on her social media while Samantha DELETE them After debuting in Bollywood, Naga is now looking forward to many more collaborations.

