Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at New Jersey convention | American News





Actor Gary Busey is facing charges of sexual misconduct and harassment stemming from his behavior at a fan convention in New Jersey, police said Saturday. Police in Cherry Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia in New Jersey, charged 78-year-old Busey with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual interference, one of attempted criminal sexual interference and the other harassment, officers said in a statement. The charges stem from offenses at the annual horror-movie-focused Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill, police added. Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was to be the featured guest for the three-day event. It remains unclear whether Busey has an attorney to comment on the charges on his behalf. It Was About Touch, It Was About Touch, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported said Cherry Hill Township Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann. According to the police, they had received several complaints about Buseys’ behavior. Were not commenting, a spokesperson for the local county prosecutors office said with regard to charges. Busey is widely known as a character actor who has appeared in over 100 films, mostly in supporting roles. His various acting credits include Point Break, Under Siege, Rookie of the Year, Lethal Weapon and Predator 2. He came to international attention when he was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story. Busey faced drug charges in 1995 after authorities found cocaine and other narcotics during a search of his Malibu home. His charges included one count of possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of marijuana, possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and being under the influence of cocaine. Busey was also previously stopped on domestic violence charges. During the 2011 season of Celebrity Apprentice, he was accused of sexually assaulting a female employee of the show. We were smoking cigarettes outside and Busey was standing next to me, the employee Told the Daily Beast in 2016. And then at some point he grabbed me tightly between my legs, ran his hand over my stomach, and grabbed my breasts. I did not know what to do. So I made this joke that, Oh, I’ve never been sexually harassed by a celebrity before! Then he grabbed my hand and put it down [over] his penis, and said, like, I’m just getting started, baby.

