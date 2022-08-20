Better Call Saul, Best Breaking Bad Moments – The Hollywood Reporter





For 14 years, composer Dave Porter has been immersed in the world of breaking Bad and You better call Saul as the composer of the two flagship AMC series, as well as the 2019 sequel film, The path. With Saul Wrapping up its six seasons on Monday, Porter reflects on the job as he says goodbye to the world started by Vince Gilligan with the story of a dying high school teacher who becomes a drug kingpin. Below, find Porter’s ten favorite musical moments from the show. BREAKING BAD Jane’s Disappearance (season 2, episode 12) In a pivotal moment that defines just how depraved and calculating Walter White was, he makes a decision that will have lasting consequences for his relationship with Jesse…. Walt does not intercede as Jane chokes to death. Crawlspace (season 4, episode 11) In the closest we’ve ever gotten to a horror movie moment, Walt loses it when he realizes he’s escaped the money, long hidden in their crawl space, is gone and that his wife, Skylar, is the reason. dead freight (season five, episode five) In the biggest and most complex action sequence we’ve ever done, Walt and Jesse literally rob a train to get the rare chemical they need to boost meth production. To disassemble (season five, episode six) The consequences that result from the train robbery are dire, as clearly displayed in this opening sequence as they get rid of young Drew Sharp. Neat Dimple Pinch: (season five, episode 15) The first and only time breaking Bad theme is used in the context of the show, Walter’s formulates his return to Albuquerque which will set up all the showdowns in the series finale. YOU BETTER CALL SAUL shared smoke (season one, episode one and season six, episode 13) This is the first piece of music I wrote for You better call Saul, establishing the relationship between Jimmy and Kim. Sweet, desperate, clumsy, but undeniable affection. And if you’ve seen the BCS final, you know. Border crossing (season two, episode eight) We’ve always celebrated the process and detail of smart villains getting away with it, and this elaborate sequence of a shot following drugs crossing the border into New Mexico is a prime example. Walls (season three, episode ten) Chuck’s final descent into madness as he tears his house apart is an iconic moment in the series and one of the pillars that ultimately creates Saul Goodman. Devil’s dandruff (season 6, episode one) The innocence of that hug, where Jimmy plants cocaine in Howard’s locker, certainly felt different in hindsight…but right now, it’s Jimmy and Kim doing what they love and doing so good. Point and shoot (season six, episode eight) Forced to drive with a loaded gun to Gus’ house in one of the most tense scenes of either series, this is surely how Kim will die. For more on Dave Porter, listen to his latest volume of You better call Saul music here.

