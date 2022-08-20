Jonah Hill is taking a hiatus from promoting movies due to anxiety





CNN

—



Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill withdraws from promoting his films, including his first documentary, due to anxiety attacks.

Known for starring in films such as 21 Jump Street and The Wolf of Wall Street, the 38-year-old will explore mental health and the impact of his job on his anxiety in his upcoming documentary, Stutz.

I finished making my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist who explores mental health in general and is called Stutz. The purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film, he said in a statement posted to Deadline Wednesday.

Through this journey of self-discovery in film, I realized that I had spent nearly 20 years experiencing bouts of anxiety, which are exacerbated by media appearances and events faced by the public. , Hill added.

In light of this, the actor said he would not be promoting the documentary, in order to protect himself, although he said he was looking forward to sharing it with audiences around the world in the hope it will help those who are struggling.

If I made myself any sicker going out there and promoting, I wouldn’t be true to myself or the movie, says the actor who directed the film, who he hopes will speak of himself.

The same goes for his other upcoming projects.

Hill last appeared in the 2021 film Don’t look up, which was nominated for four Academy Awards. He is set to star in the comedy You People, which is currently in post-production and slated to premiere this year.

I understand that I am one of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I will not lose my job working on my anxiety, he said.

With this letter and with Stutz, I hope to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps to feel better and so that those around them can understand their issues more clearly, Hill added.

Last year, the actor opened up about his body image insecurities, tell his followers on Instagram: I kindly ask you not to comment on my body.

Hill isn’t the first celebrity to reveal mental health issues.

Sunday, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home Tom Holland said he was taking a break from social media due to the adverse effect on his mental state.

Last year, the actor Ryan Reynolds spoke about the impact anxiety has had on his life and work. He described anxiety, which he said developed in childhood, as a driver of creativity, but it also has its own cloud and shroud of darkness.

And in April, singer Camille Hair opened up about the crippling anxiety she felt while making her Familia album. She’s in a better place now, she said, adding that she attributes that to her vulnerability and her efforts to heal.