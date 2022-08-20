Beverly Estate, the home of William Randolph Hearst, gets a second act from Nicolas Berggruen

Beverly Hills is used to having its history destroyed. Over the years, residents of Southern California’s best-known zip code have become accustomed to seeing elegant estates demolished, often replaced by square megamansions. It seemed like a one-way trend until several recent buyers of homes built in the 1920s backtracked, showing that it’s possible for wealth and taste to work together.

This change in direction is best exemplified by the meticulously planned renovation of the home known as the Beverly Estate (designed by Gordon B. Kaufmann) by financier and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen. After having had his eyes set on the historic residence for some time, Berggruen purchased it in 2021 with that very commitment in mind. I had first seen the house years ago, he says, and when I heard it was available I wanted to celebrate it and bring it back to life. He was charmed by its design, its pedigree, the people who had lived there and those who had visited it. It’s a unique property, he says now, so dramatic and theatrical, and also so elegant.

Actress Marion Davies and married publishing magnate Willian Randolph Hearst had lived together for 30 years when she bought the Beverly Estate in 1946. Keystone Getty Images

This elegance has always been the point. The estate was built because Union Bank co-founder Milton Getz bought eight acres behind the Beverly Hills Hotel in 1924 and hired Kaufmann, one of Southern California’s leading residential architects, when the film industry began to explode to design a 20 rooms. house that included a two-story library for rare books that Getz’s wife, Estelle, collected.

Getz sold the Beverly Estate in 1941, and the property changed hands twice more before actress Marion Davies bought it for $110,000 in 1946. Davies and her married companion, publisher William Randolph Hearst , had been together for almost 30 years and spent most of their time at his beloved castle of San Simeon. However, Hearst was in his early eighties and, according to Lara Gabrielle, author of Davies’ forthcoming biography Captain of his soul, Marion knew he needed to get closer to his doctors. They enlisted San Simeon architect Julia Morgan to oversee the construction of the guest rooms at the gatehouse and brought in European fireplaces and doors. Hearst, who died in the house in August 1951, also had the backyard fountain enlarged into a stunning pool.

Davies and Hearst weren’t the only ones to benefit. Joseph P. Kennedy had been a friend of the couples since the late 1920s, when he lived in Los Angeles and ran movie studios. Over the years, Kennedy and her son Jack stayed with them in various homes, and Marion and Horace Brown, whom she married after Hearst’s death, attended Jack’s wedding to Jacqueline Bouvier in September 1953. After the wedding, the newlyweds spent several days at the Beverly Estate. on their honeymoon.

Newlyweds Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy stopped at the Beverly Estate on their honeymoon in 1953. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum

Seven years later, the Democratic Convention that nominated Senator John F. Kennedy for president was held in Los Angeles, but Joe Kennedy was persona non grata in some quarters for advocating that the United States stay out of World War II, and he wisely stayed away. the public eye. He always wanted to be close to the action, so Davies let him stay at the Beverly Estate. When JFK was inaugurated six months later, Davies and Brown sat a few rows behind the family.

Davies died in 1961, and Brown sold the estate five years later, but not before he began renting it out for location shoots. The property was eventually used for more than a dozen films, including The Godfather, Fletchand The bodyguard.

A scene from The Godfather shot at the Beverly Estate. Primordial

In 1976, businessman Leonard Ross bought the estate for $470,000 and he (along with the LLCs he started) used it as a line of credit for decades, at one point given a mortgage of over $40 million. The juggling caught up with him in 2020, and after listing the property for $195 million, Ross was forced into bankruptcy and the estate was put up for auction. There were several bidders, but the last one, at $63 million, was Berggruen.

Ross raised two families in the home, and family attrition took its toll. As Berggruen plans to repaint the Mediterranean-style house in its original color, other restoration needs are slowly coming to light. David Silverman, founder of LA House Histories, who is in the process of writing a comprehensive book on the house, says: “Removing the baseboards revealed the original tiles. It’s still unclear if the hand-painted murals created by Hugo Ballin will end up behind the mirrors that cover the dining room walls.

For years, Berggruen traveled the world without a fixed residence. Los Angeles finally won him over with what he calls its infinite physical space and infinite mental space. The soft-spoken Berggruen comes alive when he talks about California, calling it the most productive state in the world. He bought nearly 450 acres in the Santa Monica Mountains, where he plans to found his Berggruen Institute, a think tank that offers long-term solutions to political and social challenges. It also pledged to restore nearby mountain ridges, increase access to hiking trails and implement new fire prevention measures.

Former “homeless billionaire” Nicolas Berggruen has created a global footprint with the newly renovated Palazzo Diedo in Venice, which will open as an arts center in 2023; the Berggruen China Center in Beijing, focusing on global issues; and the future home of his think tank, designed by Herzog & de Meuron, in the Santa Monica Mountains. Jonas Holthaus/laif/Redux

His sense of responsibility contrasts with other billionaires, like the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who bulldozed the 120-acre estate created by Wallace Neff for screenwriter Frances Marion and silent film actor Fred Thomson in Beverly Hills. Allen said he planned to build a 50,000 square foot house and a 50,000 square foot amphitheater, but when he died in 2018 only a few roads had been added. Last year, the place was sold to Alphabets Eric Schmidt for over $60 million. Jeff Bezos initially made an even bigger offer, but he backed out.

Several years ago, Berggruen bought the Holmby Hills house that Kaufmann designed for Edie Goetz, daughter of Louis B. Mayer, so one wonders if he has a particular attraction for the architect. It’s more its sense of space and graceful proportions that appeal to me, says Berggruen, a LACMA board member who was raised in Paris by an actress mother and art dealer father and moved to the United States at age 17 to attend New York University.

While Berggruen appreciates the importance of the former occupants of his new home, it is the building itself that seems most important to him. He becomes full of energy talking about restoring what he considers a masterpiece, and the excitement may soon start to spread: he doesn’t plan to wait for the estate to be fully restored to start have fun. Considering the famous friendships the house has fostered, why would he? You create your own life, he says, through your actions.

