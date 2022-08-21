Christina Ricci, star of “yellow vests”, guest in “Ally McBeal” – The Hollywood Reporter





Before Christina Ricci starred in Showtime yellow jackets as Misty Quigley—an eager-to-please high school equipment manager turned wily, wily nurse—she made her first foray into television as a guest star in David E. Kelley’s legal comedy-drama Ally McBeal. Twenty years ago, Ricci appeared in seven episodes of the Fox show’s fifth and final season as Liza Bump, a ruthless lawyer who takes on Cage & Fish lawyers in court and ends up marrying Richard Fish of Greg Germann in the series finale. . The actress already had a healthy film career by then, with her iconic role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family as well as performances in caspar, The opposite of sex and sleepy hollow. She made an appearance on Malcolm in the middle and voiced a character in an episode of The simpsonsbut Ally McBeal marked his first notable television work. “In the late ’90s, my agents were always saying, ‘We have to be so careful that you don’t become a character actress,'” Ricci recently said. THR. “They were so scared that I wasn’t a great lady.” And of frequently playing ‘quirky’ characters early in her career, she added: “I’m okay with being in the category that I’m in because what that means to me is that I have made an effort in my career to do things that I feel like I’ve never seen before. Ricci became a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy, for which she earned her first Emmy nomination in 2006. This year, she’s nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing modern-day Misty, a survivor of a plane crash in 1996 that l left her and her peers stranded in the desert for over a year (Samantha Hanratty plays teenage Misty). To watch young Misty in the yellow jackets pilot, said Ricci THR“I was dying to play the person who was in that scene. I just wanted to go home with her and find out what she was doing. I was really, really excited about it. THR called the series “vivid and artfully fresh” in its review of the first season in September 1997. The Hollywood Reporter This story first appeared in an August issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine.

