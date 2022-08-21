Search | Culture & Leisure

Although the peak of the largest meteor shower has passed, there is still a high chance of seeing shooting stars or fireballs as the moon is now a waning crescent, meaning it is getting darker and darker. smaller.
The second biggest meteor shower of the year is the Perseid. It peaked on August 12, but it lasts until Wednesday. The radiating point of this shower is the constellation Perseus. This meteor shower is estimated at 150 per hour! It is under ideal conditions, that is to say a moonless night. The conditions are not ideal, but they are certainly better than they were last week. Usually, the best time to see meteor showers is before dawn, but since the moon will come out before sunrise, it’s best to look for them after dusk, as the moon won’t rise until 1:07 a.m. sunday. Then he gets up much later each night.
There’s another decent meteor shower that’s going on but will end on Sunday, and that’s the Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower. It started on July 12 and peaked on July 30. The radiant point is in the constellation of Aquarius, near the star Delta Aquarii, from which comes this name of meteors. It is rated at 20 meteors per hour.
Finally, I erroneously reported that the Aurigid meteor shower has started, but it doesn’t actually start until August 28th. It continues until September 5 and will peak on September 1.
The radiant point of the showers is in the constellation of Auriga. It’s a very small one rated at only six meteors per hour.
To see as many meteors as possible, it’s best to stay away from light pollution and avoid city lights. The Astronomical Society of San Mateo meets at Crestview Park, 1000 Crestview Drive, San Carlos. (There is a star party there after sunset on Saturday.)
It takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair or a sleeping bag for the floor or your car. It helps to have a slight incline so that your head is higher than your feet. A car’s windshield works perfectly but is not hot. Having extra blankets is helpful. Along with an extra layer of clothing, it’s harder to stay warm when you’re not moving.
Meteors occur when our planet passes in front of a stream of dust and debris left behind by a passing comet. This dust and space debris are called meteoroids. When meteoroids enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they penetrate at high speed and burn up, producing fireballs or shooting stars called meteors. When a meteoroid survives a trip through the atmosphere and makes it to the surface of our planet, it is then called a meteorite.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you want to share, email [email protected] with the subject line “Look Up”.
