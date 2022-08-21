National Lampoon Presses Intellectual Property for NFTs (After Wake Up Podcast Bust)





National Lampoon’s revival has happened at the best possible time. The legendary brand got a second life in 2019. The new owners hoped to leverage its place in comedy lore to create a new generation of fans. The original Lampoon helped launch the careers of John Belushi, Bill Murray and many other comedy stars. The magazine pulled no punches, assaulting politicians across the political spectrum. They even made a film about the company’s groundbreaking humor. Two, in fact. The writers also took a lot of risks, never fearing who they might offend along the way. That was partly the goal. We could use some of it now, right? Instead, the new owners of Lampoon embraced the Woke Revolution. They’ve brought back the brand’s “radio hour,” but this time in podcast form. Clever. Rather than relying on existing IP, new owners have woken up. They ignored Lampoon lore and pushed identity politics forward. The result? Wake up, go bankrupt. The latest new podcast episode released in 2020. The Lampoon brand has remained silent since then, letting other comedic properties and stand-ups carry the Lampoon spirit forward. Think Tyler Fischer, Chrissie Mayr, Andrew Schulz and Bill Burr. RELATED: THE FATAL FLAW BEHIND WAKED COMEDY Now National Lampoon is back, and it’s locked into another 21st century technology. The far-left Hollywood Reporter says the new owners will be release NFTsor non-fungible tokens, inspired by classic brand content. The NFT market, suddenly weak after a meteoric start, allows familiar brands to expand their reach while creating new revenue streams. The first NFTs of the pact between National Lampoon and Non-Fungible Films will be a commemorative art collection, though these will only be released to users who have an executive producer pass with Non-Fungible Films. National Lampoon board member Raj Singh said in a statement that the move would provide a “disruptive NFT experience”. The problem with Lampoon’s quickly-discontinued podcast, unfortunately, was that it played right into the current comedy mood — as far from “disruptive” as possible. This reviewer suspected that the podcast would not last long. Here’s what Evan Shapiro, responsible for directing Lampoon’s revival, had to say about his approach to humor. Yes, it’s hard to be in comedy if you’re not a good writer…but if you’re very inclusive in your point of view and you’re very inclusive in the talent that you hang out with, and you put you in situations where the biases you might have been taught as a youngster are challenged on an ongoing basis, it’s not very hard to be funny and not piss people off, not piss off the wrong people.

