North Hollywood Strippers Seek Union Representation – OutKick





Union representation could be coming to a California strip club very soon. Last week, dancers employed at a North Hollywood strip club filed a petition for a union recognition election. A majority of 30 dancers employed at the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar filed the petition with the National Labor Relations Board. The petition seeks to organize an election for representation by the Actors’ Equity Association. If the petition is granted by the NLRB, the strippers will vote to determine whether the union will represent their bargaining unit. The national union currently represents 51,000 professional actors and managers. Facebook/Star Garden Club Why do strippers want to unionize? Due to safety concerns they have about their work environment. And the dismissal of two of the club’s dancers who raised such concerns. The dismissal of the two dancers, which took place earlier this yearprovoked a strike. It’s tough out there for North Hollywood’s finest Here’s what Equity President Kate Shindle had to say after the petition was filed. “The strippers are live performers, and while some aspects of their work are unique, they have a lot in common with other members of Equity who dance for a living,” she says. “During my conversations with them, these dancers have reported ongoing compensation issues, including significant wage theft as well as health and safety risks and violations. They want health insurance and other benefits, like workers’ compensation, they need to be protected from sexual harassment, discrimination and unfair dismissal. His comments continued: “Equity is well placed to defend these workers, and we are delighted to welcome them into the labor movement at this extraordinary time. We applaud their efforts to seize their collective power and organize, like so many others across the country who are tired of toxic workplaces. When they asked us for help, we did what unions had to do: we said yes. » It’s clear that these ladies aren’t just conflicted over slippery poles or heels that are too high. They seem to have legitimate differences with their employer. They could probably quit and work elsewhere, but they decided to go the union route. To each his own I guess.

