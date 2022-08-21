Entertainment
the county fair – Cache Valley Daily
The 2022 Franklin County Fair on Friday, August 19, 2022.
PRESTON The Franklin County Fair is the last big hurrah before the end of summer and the start of the school year. Children, animals, entertainment, food and fun sum up what the fair experience is all about.
The fair is held this time every year at the county’s fairgrounds. This year, the fair runs until Saturday, August 20.
Wes Harris, chairman of the fair committee, said they had new buildings and the rodeo area made them rethink what they had done in the past. Harris has served as president of the Franklin County Fair for 25 years.
The arena that the rodeo committee expanded was great, he said. We have a new pigsty and a new building for rabbits and hens.
With all the new installations, they find things.
There are things that have not gone as well as we would have liked with the new buildings and everything, but people have been understanding, I’m not complaining; everything is really good.
Harris said the fair has been going well so far. Entertainment included John Daily and magician Dan Paulus.
Some come to see the animals, others come to admire the bottled fruits and vegetables and see whose pickles have won the Grand Champion ribbon. The county fair brings the community together to sit and visit. There is always entertainment in the refuge and it’s just a moment of pleasure.
We also have games for the kids on Saturdays and the Elks have breakfast on Saturday mornings at the (Lions Club’s) shelter, Harris said. There’s always something fun going on.
4-H animals are a big draw for local residents and a great opportunity for county youth. Young people all over the county work their animals all summer and calm them down so you can lead them with a halter. They are judged on how they look, how calm they are, and how well you know how to show them.
Saturday begins at 8 a.m. with a moose breakfast at the Lions Refuge. Jackpot Team Roping starts at 9:00 a.m. followed by the Baby Contest from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
The 4-H Dutch oven starts at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. will be the round robin for FFA/4-H participants. The entertainment starts at 11 a.m. with a crowd of participants up to the North 40 marching band.
The Bull Bonanza will be the act of the 2022 Franklin County Fair.
We have bullfights and the wild cow milking contest, he said. “Teams of three on a team grab a rope and milk a wild cow. It’s really a lot of fun.
There is also a porta potty race. Someone straps on a portable potty with someone in it and drags it to the finish line.
We also put money on a calf and let it run until someone catches it, Harris said. We do a bunch of fun stuff.
