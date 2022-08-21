Alec Baldwin Says He Was Fired From Another Job Over Rust Shot





The inquest into the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has taken a close look at the events that led her to star on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film. Rust. Part of the proceedings naturally focused on the exact role Baldwin played in these events, and that’s something that weighed very heavily on the actor’s mind. According to a new interview, it also led to him being fired from several acting gigs lately. Alec Baldwin continued to share his thoughts on Rust and her unfortunate history made known during a recent interview with CNN. Amid the talk of who he thinks was really responsible for putting live ammunition into the prop gun, the actor was also candid about his alleged professional misfortunes. The latest was summed up by the beleaguered star with these remarks: I was fired from another job yesterday. There, I was ready to go to the cinema, jump on a plane… I’ve been talking to these guys for months and they told me yesterday that we didn’t want to make the film with you because of that. With a total of five acting jobs supposedly lost to Alec Baldwin, it’s a different story than what we were hearing earlier this year. Previously, Baldwin reportedly reprized his acting role alongside his brother William, while working in Italy, where they were filming two consecutive family vacation films. Alec’s first acting gigs were secured after the Rust the tragedy seemed to signal that the Impossible mission perhaps the actor would return to a more familiar pace of work. It’s certainly not the worst news the actor and public figure has received in recent times. The FBI investigation into the Rust filming recently wrapped and claims the propeller gun on set couldn’t have detonated without the actor pulling the trigger. Shortly after the news broke, the star claimed he hadn’t pulled the trigger, adding only another diversion point between his view of events and the results of the investigation. At this time, no one is quite sure what acting jobs Alec Baldwin supposedly lost as a result of rust fatal shot. All that can really be said is that the case continues to be investigated and legal challenged, with the goal being a clear but fair decision. Meanwhile, Baldwin’s desire to express himself will more than likely continue to contribute to the overall picture of what happened and hopefully how production companies can prevent another tragic death like that of Halyna Hutchins. At this time, there are still several Alec Baldwin projects that have been filmed and are awaiting some release on the movie release 2022 program. How, or if, these mostly completed films are affected by these procedures remains to be seen. Be sure to keep an eye on the calendar for any updates on these changes.

