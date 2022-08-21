Sherri Shepherd ‘is inspired by Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres’ | Entertainment





Sherri Shepherd wants her new TV talk show to be inspired by Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. The 55-year-old star has been given her own self-titled daytime talk show – which will air later this year – and Sherri plans to take inspiration from some of the TV industry’s most successful women. A source said: “She’s bringing comedy back to television. What she plans to do for the show is take Ellen and Oprah and put them together. It’s going to be a fun and inspiring show.” Sherri and her team met with some of the entertainment industry’s most influential publicists prior to the show’s launch. The TV star recently attended an event at Ink 48 in New York City and she’s determined to make her talk show a big hit. The insider told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Sherri made sure to talk to all the publicists there. She did the same thing in LA, literally everyone – every network and house of discs.” Meanwhile, Ellen ended her hit talk show in May after 19 years on the air. The 64-year-old star closed the historic episode with a monologue celebrating the changes in LGBTQ representation in showbiz. Ellen – who is married to actress Portia de Rossi – said: “I wasn’t allowed to say ‘gay.’ gay salt? Has anyone seen the gay remote? Things like that, but we couldn’t say ‘gay.’ I couldn’t say ‘we’ because that implied I was with someone, of course; I couldn’t say ‘female’ and that’s because It wasn’t legal for gay people to get married – and now I say ‘woman’ all the time. “Twenty-five years ago they canceled my sitcom because they didn’t want a lesbian to be on prime time once a week, and I said, ‘OK, then I’ll be in the daytime. every day. And that ?””

