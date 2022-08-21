Red Dead Redemption actor John Marston will livestream while playing the game





In 2010, Red Dead Redemption hitting video game consoles worldwide. The game was a huge hit for Rockstar and is considered one of the best additions to its library. However, one important aspect that clicked with gamers was John Marston’s character in Red Dead Redemptionwho was voiced by Rob Wiethoff. In Red Dead Redemption, John Marston is the main protagonist of the game. A former outlaw who tried to get straight to the point, Marston was blackmailed into doing the dirty work of the game’s main antagonist, Edgar Ross , which forces him to hunt down the surviving members of his old gang. The character had fallen out with these members following a heist gone wrong that was detailed in the prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2. In the end, Edgar Ross has John Marston killed in what is often considered one of the best deaths in video gaming. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAY RELATED: Xbox 360 emulator dramatically improves performance of original Red Dead Redemption John Marston voice actor Rob Wiethoff would reprise the role of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the DLC of the first game, Red Dead Redemption: Nightmare of the Living Dead. At the end of the second game, John became the main character for post-story content after Arthur Morgan’s death. Although it was released nearly twelve years ago, Rob Wiethoff never played the first game, but that’s about to change. In a recent TikTok post, Wiethoff revealed that he will be streaming the first game for the first time. In the post, Rob Wiethoff revealed that he will be streaming the game with Dan Allen of Dan Allen Gaming. The Red Dead Redemption star revealed he recently did an interview with Allen that sparked the conversation. Additionally, Wiethoff said one of the reasons he never played the game was because it sucked and he didn’t have time. That didn’t stop him from commenting red dead online situation. The stream will take place on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. EST. Despite the role’s success, Rob Wiethoff did very little voice acting outside of the Red Dead Redemption Games. He also starred in the interactive radio drama, Code name Cygnus and had a few small roles in films like the 2006 film Bruce Willis, 16 blocks. After finishing work on the first game, he chose to go into sales and construction in order to spend more time with his family. However, he is interested in reprising the role of John Marston for another Red Dead Redemption if the opportunity presented itself. Red Dead Redemption is now available for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360. MORE: 8 games that let you role-play as a bandit

