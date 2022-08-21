Actor Bill Paxtons’ family settles wrongful death lawsuit with LA hospital, surgeon WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





LOS ANGELES — The family of late actor Bill Paxton agreed on Friday to settle a wrongful death lawsuit against a Los Angeles-area hospital and the surgeon who performed his heart surgery shortly before his death in February 2017, according to a court filing. . >> Read more trending news According to the court filing, obtained by The Associated Pressthe lawsuit was filed against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center more than four years ago by Paxtons wife, Louise Newbury, and their two children, James and Lydia. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed and require the approval of the judges, Deadline reported. The Friday settlement came a month before the start of the trial, rolling stone reported. According to his death certificate, Paxton died on February 25, 2017, of a stroke suffered 11 days after surgery to replace a heart valve and repair damage to the aorta. Deadline reported. The Paxtons family previously reached a partial settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit, with a medical group of anesthesiologists agreeing to pay $1 million, the entertainment news site reported. The matter has been resolved to the parties’ mutual satisfaction, plaintiffs’ attorneys Bruce Broillet and Steve Heimberg said in a prepared statement. The lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center alleged that Paxtons surgeon Dr. Ali Khoynezhad used an unnecessary, high-risk and unconventional surgical approach. He also alleged that the medical establishment knew that Khoynezhad was known to engage in unconventional surgeries and exhibit suboptimal judgment, Rolling Stone reported. Meanwhile, the defendants argued that the Paxton family had been fully aware of the risks of the surgery and agreed to the procedure, according to the magazine. Paxton, who was 61 when he died, was best known for his roles in films such as Apollo 13, Twister, Titanic, Weird Science and A Simple Plan, as well as the HBO series Big Love. At the time of his death, Paxton was filming a Training Day series for CBS, Rolling Stone reported. – The Associated Press contributed to this report. Bill Paxton through the years LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 18: Actor Bill Paxton and actor Harry Dean Stanton arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Vantage’s ‘Into the Wild’ held at the Director’s Guild of America on September 18, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) Cox Media Group 2022

