Actor Gary Busey charged with sex crimes at film convention





Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sex crimes and harassment at a Monster-Mania convention in Cherry Hill, NJ, police say. Busey, 78, of Malibu, Calif., was facing sexual offense charges stemming from incidents at the annual convention, the the Cherry Hill Police Department said. Police said they responded to the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, where the horror film convention was held from August 12-14, to a sex offense report. Busey was charged with two counts of criminal sexual interference; one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact; and a Harassment Leader. WireImage Busey was charged on Friday with two counts of criminal sexual contact; one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact; and a Harassment Leader. Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said it was a contact. It was about touching” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer which reported that he allegedly touched two people and that the police had received several complaints about his conduct. Fans posted pictures on social media with Busey at the convention writing on Instagram “He gave me compliments and made me blush. A nice guy!” The website Congress scene noted his attendance at the semi-annual event saying We are VERY excited to welcome GARY BUSEY back to MONSTER-MANIA CON after a very long absence! GARY BUSEY will be attending MONSTER-MANIA CON 50 being held the weekend of AUGUST 12-14 in CHERRY HILL, NJ! The site said Busey was known for playing Uncle Red in the 1985 film adaptation of Stephen King’s werewolf story Silver Bullet, among other roles. Busey, who was nominated for an Oscar for playing Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story in 1978, suffered brain damage after a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 1988. Representatives for Busey did not immediately return requests for comment. Bail information and possible court appearances were not immediately available. Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the department.

