CicLAvia car-free event kicks off tomorrow in West Hollywood

The CicLAvia car-free event kicks off in the City of West Hollywood tomorrow, Sunday, August 21, 2022. The City of West Hollywood and the City of Los Angeles neighborhoods in Hollywood and East Hollywood will be open streets for the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. .
From the crosswalks of WeHo’s Inclusive Pride to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, everyone is invited to come take a walk, walk, bike, ride or stroll along CicLAvia’s most iconic streetsMeet the Hollywoods Presented by Subway. The event will close Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Brea Avenue to N. San Vicente Boulevard to automobile traffic and thousands of cyclists will fill the streets.
There will be a launch press event from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at 8791 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, near the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd and Palm Ave.
Speakers and guests at the launch press event: City of West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Master Mayor pro tempore Shyne Council Member John D’Amico Council Member John M. Erickson Board Member Lindsey P. Horvath
City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Board Member Mitch OFarrell Council Member Nithya Raman Controller Ron Galperin
State Assembly Assembly Member Laura Friedman Assemblyman Richard Bloom
State Senate State Senator Anthony Portantino
LA County Supervisors Supervisor Hilda Solis
US Congress Representative Adam Schiff
The City of West Hollywood invites everyone to attend the CicLAvia car-free event where attendees make it a day in West Hollywood with a long list of events that include the free finale of the Summer Sounds Citys concert series on Sunday August 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, with M&M The Afro-Persian Experience. The Afro-Persian Experience is a duo consisting of Persian kamancheh master Mehdi Bagheri and artist/percussionist Marcus L. Miller. The music consists of all original compositions created by Bagheri & Miller and is deeply rooted in the traditions of ancient Persia and Africa. Their unique sound results from the natural contrast of their individual musical styles as well as the expression of their passion for music. This concert is presented in partnership with Grand Performances supported by an artistic grant from the City of West Hollywood.
Swing by theBike sharing in the metrotents at the West Hollywood Hub to learn more about the bike share program, grab a bike and shop for limited edition items! Metro bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the tent. Skip the lines and plan ahead by downloading theMetro Bike Share appto buy a pass. Don’t forget to tag @bikemetro on social media and don’t forget to return your Metro bike to a Metro Bike Share station or team member at the Walk of Fame Hub or West Hollywood Hub to complete your journey ! Get a 30-day pass during CicLAvia weekend (8/20-8/21 only) for just $5 with codeVELOCICLAVIA22in the app and online to keep riding all month
Don’t miss the public art in West Hollywood! Visit two sculptures on the embankment ofPierre Countyan artist from Los Angeles who is best known for being a member of the postmodern Italian design group Memphis.
Visit othersCity of West HollywoodDepartmental booths to learn about different departments and future planning efforts within the City!
The City of West Hollywood prides itself on its public art programs(The art outsideandUrban art) and continues to enhance the public realm with temporary and permanent art installations throughout the city. For more information visit:weho.org/arts.
Relax in theAARPgame zone while catching up on vintage board games. Fun for all ages! They will also have goodies, including their Community Portraits commemorative cards, backpacks and bike lights (while supplies last).
Don’t missYolki Palkiby Los Angeles artist Tanya Brodsky, a collection of brightly colored sculptures that don’t quite work as playground equipment: each is too tall, too short, missing key elements, or set in an absurd relationship with the one next door.
The entrance to Plummer Park will have a COVID19 testing site!
Enjoy the shade inside Plummer Park and stop at the parkafterCicLAvia at 5 p.m. to enjoy the city of West Hollywood for freeSummer Sounds Concertseries featuring M&M The Afro-Persian Experience.
CicLAvia is a non-profit organization that catalyzes vibrant public spaces, active transportation, and good health through car-free streets. CicLAvia engages with people to transform our relationship with our communities and with each other. Inspired by the weekly ciclova of the Bogots, CicLAvia temporarily closes the streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos to use as a public park. Free for all, CicLAvia connects communities to each other across a growing city, creating a safe place to bike, walk, skate, roll and dance across Los Angeles County. 1.6 million people have experienced CicLAvia; it is the largest open streets event in the United States.
