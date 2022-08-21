Connect with us

CicLAvia car-free event kicks off tomorrow in West Hollywood

CicLAvia 2022 – Meeting Hollywoodians

The CicLAvia car-free event kicks off in the City of West Hollywood tomorrow, Sunday, August 21, 2022. The City of West Hollywood and the City of Los Angeles neighborhoods in Hollywood and East Hollywood will be open streets for the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. .

From the crosswalks of WeHo’s Inclusive Pride to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, everyone is invited to come take a walk, walk, bike, ride or stroll along CicLAvia’s most iconic streetsMeet the Hollywoods Presented by Subway. The event will close Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Brea Avenue to N. San Vicente Boulevard to automobile traffic and thousands of cyclists will fill the streets.

There will be a launch press event from 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at 8791 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, near the intersection of Santa Monica Blvd and Palm Ave.

Speakers and guests at the launch press event:
City of West Hollywood
Mayor Lauren Master
Mayor pro tempore Shyne
Council Member John D’Amico
Council Member John M. Erickson
Board Member Lindsey P. Horvath

City of Los Angeles
Mayor Eric Garcetti
Board Member Mitch OFarrell
Council Member Nithya Raman
Controller Ron Galperin

State Assembly
Assembly Member Laura Friedman
Assemblyman Richard Bloom

State Senate
State Senator Anthony Portantino

LA County Supervisors
Supervisor Hilda Solis

US Congress
Representative Adam Schiff

The City of West Hollywood invites everyone to attend the CicLAvia car-free event where attendees make it a day in West Hollywood with a long list of events that include the free finale of the Summer Sounds Citys concert series on Sunday August 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, with M&M The Afro-Persian Experience. The Afro-Persian Experience is a duo consisting of Persian kamancheh master Mehdi Bagheri and artist/percussionist Marcus L. Miller. The music consists of all original compositions created by Bagheri & Miller and is deeply rooted in the traditions of ancient Persia and Africa. Their unique sound results from the natural contrast of their individual musical styles as well as the expression of their passion for music. This concert is presented in partnership with Grand Performances supported by an artistic grant from the City of West Hollywood.

Other activities along the route include, shops, restaurants,local gemsand activities along the route thanks to ourinteractive digital map.

All hubs will have:

  • Free water stations and toilets
  • First aid posts
  • Bike parking
  • Free pedicabs provided byAARP Los Angeles,pedicabs stop at the information booth at each hub, so just look for the sign and the yellow umbrella! First come, first served.
  • Free bike repair

There are many more things to do and do at the individual West Hollywood hubs and all the way to the right:

West Hollywood Hubs include:
8800 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood 90069

  • Swing by theBike sharing in the metrotents at the West Hollywood Hub to learn more about the bike share program, grab a bike and shop for limited edition items! Metro bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the tent. Skip the lines and plan ahead by downloading theMetro Bike Share appto buy a pass. Don’t forget to tag @bikemetro on social media and don’t forget to return your Metro bike to a Metro Bike Share station or team member at the Walk of Fame Hub or West Hollywood Hub to complete your journey ! Get a 30-day pass during CicLAvia weekend (8/20-8/21 only) for just $5 with codeVELOCICLAVIA22in the app and online to keep riding all month
  • Stop atWest Hollywood City Clerkkiosk to make sure you’re registered to vote!
  • Don’t miss the public art in West Hollywood! Visit two sculptures on the embankment ofPierre Countyan artist from Los Angeles who is best known for being a member of the postmodern Italian design group Memphis.
  • Visit othersCity of West HollywoodDepartmental booths to learn about different departments and future planning efforts within the City!
  • Bike repair provided byhollydale cycling club

Near the hub

  • The City of West Hollywood prides itself on its public art programs(The art outsideandUrban art) and continues to enhance the public realm with temporary and permanent art installations throughout the city. For more information visit:weho.org/arts.

Plummer Park Center
7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood 90046

  • Relax in theAARPgame zone while catching up on vintage board games. Fun for all ages! They will also have goodies, including their Community Portraits commemorative cards, backpacks and bike lights (while supplies last).
  • Don’t missYolki Palkiby Los Angeles artist Tanya Brodsky, a collection of brightly colored sculptures that don’t quite work as playground equipment: each is too tall, too short, missing key elements, or set in an absurd relationship with the one next door.
  • The entrance to Plummer Park will have a COVID19 testing site!
  • Enjoy the shade inside Plummer Park and stop at the parkafterCicLAvia at 5 p.m. to enjoy the city of West Hollywood for freeSummer Sounds Concertseries featuring M&M The Afro-Persian Experience.
  • Bike repair Presented byRangels bike shop

CicLAvia is a non-profit organization that catalyzes vibrant public spaces, active transportation, and good health through car-free streets. CicLAvia engages with people to transform our relationship with our communities and with each other. Inspired by the weekly ciclova of the Bogots, CicLAvia temporarily closes the streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos to use as a public park. Free for all, CicLAvia connects communities to each other across a growing city, creating a safe place to bike, walk, skate, roll and dance across Los Angeles County. 1.6 million people have experienced CicLAvia; it is the largest open streets event in the United States.

For more information on CicLAvia 2022 Meet the Hollywoods, please visit www.ciclavia.org/hollywood22. For general information about CicLAvia, please visit www.ciclavia.org.

