Hollywood Flashback: Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci guest on Ally McBeal

Before Christina Ricci starred in Showtimes yellow jackets as Misty Quigley went from an eager-to-please high school equipment manager to a shrewd and cunning nurse, she made her first foray into television as a guest star in David E. Kelleys’ legal comedy-drama. Ally McBeal.

Twenty years ago, Ricci appeared in seven episodes of the fifth and final season of Fox Shows as Liza Bump, a ruthless lawyer who takes on Cage & Fish lawyers in court and ends up marrying Greg Germanns Richard Fish in the series finale. . The actress already had a healthy film career by then, with her iconic role as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family as well as performances in caspar, The opposite of sex and sleepy hollow. She made an appearance on Malcolm in the middle and voiced a character in an episode of The simpsonsbut Ally McBeal marked his first notable television work.

Back in the late ’90s, my agents were always saying, we have to be so careful that you don’t become a character actress, Ricci recently said THR. They were so afraid that I wouldn’t be a star. And from frequently playing quirky characters early in her career, she added, I’m okay with being in the category that I’m in because what that means to me is that I have made an effort in my career to do things that I feel like I have. never seen before.

Ricci became a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy, for which she earned her first Emmy nomination in 2006. This year, she’s nominated for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing modern-day Misty, a survivor of a plane crash in 1996 that l left her and her peers stranded in the desert for over a year (Samantha Hanratty plays teenage Misty).

To watch young Misty in the yellow jackets pilot, said Ricci THR, I was dying to play the person who was in that scene. I just wanted to go home with her and find out what she was up to. I was really, really excited about it.

