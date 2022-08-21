The way movie after movie is falling apart in Bollywood is there for all of us. The manner in which the public rejects Hindi films has shocked everyone.

On the face of it, only southern movies are doing well in Hindi at the moment. Karthikeya 2 has started to grow in terms of collections and now the focus is on Liger.

The trade expected great from this Telugu biggie which was also done in Hindi. Promotions are receiving a solid response from the masses and large numbers are expected.

The trade and exhibitors are hoping this film will bring audiences back to theaters because it is full of masala stuff. Now it all depends on Vijay Devarakonda and his infatuation.

Will he make a solid Hindi debut and prove his mettle, only time will tell? Puri Jagan directed Liger and Karan Johar produced it.

