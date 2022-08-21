Shashi Kapoor: Remembering Bollywoods Mr Charmer





The next step must be his professionalism. Here there are two aspects usually flouted by most heroes of his generation Discipline and Ego. Coming from the middle of the theater, he followed to the end the requirement of an actor. Whether it’s calling out the weather, the direction, the weird quirks of the plot and script, the cliched dialogues, the drama-potatoes of co-actors, he took it all in his stride. He believed he had been hired and paid to do a job and that it was his professional duty to carry it out to the best of his abilities. As for the real BIG in B-town ego, he was more realistic than ever. He understood that his solo stars were [mostly] much less successful than his multi-stars and was therefore totally comfortable in this scene. He often describes himself as aluminum, the vegetable that accompanies most Indian dishes! No wonder through the 70s and 80s he was always in high demand and his multi stars rocked and he continued to grace them with outside of his look OMG all the talent and energy and enthusiasm at his disposal. In fact, he was so busy doing double and triple shifts that his older brother, Raj Kapoor, gave him the title TAXI because he was always on the run! Interestingly, despite his turbo involvement in masala films, would you believe that the younger and handsomer Kapoor never really wanted to join the movies. He was very happy to do theatre, first with his father [late] Prithviraj Kapoor and later with his father-in-law [late] Geoffrey Kendals Shakespearana. However, being a family man – married at 23, dad at 24, money was an issue. So he sold himself to the big bad world of cinema! However, his heart stayed in the right place and amidst all the business stuff, he never failed to line up with movies that satisfied his artistic side. Be it Householder, Shakespearewalah, Bomaby Talkies, Kalyug, Vijeta, Heat and Dust, Muhafiz, Siddharth, New Delhi Times… Shashi Kapoor has always raised his hand and demonstrated his desire to be a part of enriching parallel cinema. He once confided in me the reason why he invested his hard-earned money in his production house Filmwala, which produced gems like Junoon, 36 Chowringhee Lane, Kalyug, Vijeta and Utsav. Yaar, I don’t want my grandkids to think that all their grandfather did for a living was making funny faces, incredibly over-the-top dialogue, and romantic heroines through hill stations and parks! Annoying! Kuchh dhang ka karna chahiye, something memorable, beizzaat na hosomething closer to my heart. Chalo dekhte hain …Shashi was also possibly the first crossover actor to do Hollywood movies like A Matter of Innocence, Sammy & Rosie get laid, The Deceiver etc.

