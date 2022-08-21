Bollywood beauties and their looks then and now

The Bollywood industry is synonymous with glitz and glamour. Every celebrity grows as an actor with every movie that passes and radiates their brilliance and beauty like no one else. However, it is the divas who often leave us speechless with their massive transformation. From her debut to her latest movie, every actress goes through a grooming process to look better, to develop her personality and attitude.

Whether it’s walking the red carpet or handing out awards at an event, attending parties or attending premieres, Bollywood actresses never miss an opportunity to give their best. themselves and to highlight fashion. Over the years, they have shown how much they have grown and become more graceful as an actor. Here is a list of Bollywood beauties who age like fine wine over time. So, without wasting time, let’s take a look at their looks then and now!

#1. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is surely one of our favorite actresses on the list. She had made her debut with a Tamil film, Tamizhanin 2002. After being in the glamorous world for more than two decades, Priyanka looks much more confident, gorgeous and radiant.

She will next be seen in The Hollywood Project, Citadel. Apart from being an actress, she is a loving wife to Hollywood singer, Nick Jonas, and a doting mother to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

#2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of Bollywood’s leading actresses, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is still considered the most beautiful diva. She had captured our hearts with her blue eyes and million dollar smile since her first movie, Iruvar.

Even now, Aishwarya Rai rules over our hearts. Whether walking the Cannes red carpet or working on a diverse range of films, Aishwarya Rai always looks glamorous. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s directorial film, Ponniyin Selvan: Iwhere she will play the character of Nandini.

#3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is surely one of the most glamorous actresses in B-town. However, when she made her Bollywood debut with the film, Boom, she was not recognized right away. But after working in the film, Namaste Londonshe garnered a lot of appreciation she deserved.

Katrina has come a long way since then. She is now married to one of Bollywood’s most charming actors, Vicky Kaushal. And over time, Katrina grew as a person, matured in her personality, and now she leads all the ratings with her gorgeous look. She will then be seen in the film, Phone Bhoot.

#4. Kareena Kapoor

The Splendor of Kapoor khandanKareena Kapoor had made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the film, Refugee, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Over the years, Kareena has proven her worth as an actress through her consecutive blockbuster movies.

Even after being a mother of two, Kareena Kapoor surely looks better than ever and proves that she really does get more beautiful with age. She will then be seen in the film, Laal Singh Chaddhawith Aamir Khan.

#5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had made her debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya. After which, she had set foot in Bollywood with the film, Om Shanti Om. However, since then, the actress has groomed herself on her dialect, looks, and style quotient, but she has always remained humble.

Deepika has a range of projects and will next be seen in films, Pathane with Shahrukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and an untitled film with Prabhas. However, she was last seen in the movie, Gehraiyaanand her laid-back yet stunning looks in the film were well-received.

#6. Alia Bhat

When Alia Bhatt started her career, she was only 19 years old. She made her Bollywood debut with director Karan Johar, student of the year. And according to reports, she was just 18 when she auditioned for the role. Her innocent teenage look was very popular at the time.

Well, Alia Bhatt has surely come a long way since then. Over time, she became a more mature actress and prepared to become more presentable. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and garnered much appreciation. She will then be seen in the movies, darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, brahmastra and a Hollywood project, Stone heart.

#seven. Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma had made her Bollywood debut with the film, Rab and Jodi’s children in 2008, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the film broke the box office blockbuster record, it was Anushka’s fresh face, innocent looks and stunning acting skills that impressed us.

Anushka Sharma is now one of B-town’s leading actresses, with a loving wife to Virat Kohli and a doting mother to their daughter, Vamika. Over time, she has also become a beautiful and gorgeous actress. However, she will return to the screens with the film, Chakda Xpress after taking a sabbatical.

#8 Madhouri said

In 1984, Madhuri Dixit made her film debut, remains. She was considered one of the most beautiful actresses of the 90s and one of the best dancers in Tinseltown. Over the years, she grew as an actress and prepared to look much better.

She is still one of Bollywood’s most glamorous queens. Even after being a 55-year-old actress, her looks are still appreciated. She was last seen in the series published by OTT, The fame game and garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Well, it’s the Bolly beauties who have shown how to hold on to the glamor over time and look even more gorgeous year after year. What do you think ? Let us know!

