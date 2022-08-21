People ‘rejected’ Bollywood because of its ‘arrogance’, says Vivek Agnihotri

New Delhi: The war of words between Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has escalated with ‘The Kashmir Files’ director releasing a detailed statement in response to ‘Bollywood waging a campaign against his film’s Oscar submission’.

Kashyap, whose latest release, the Taapsee Pannu-starred ‘Dobaara’, had a lackluster opening on Friday August 19, recently said ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not to be preferred over SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’, as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Feature Film award.

The selection is made by the Film Federation of India (FFI), the supreme body of producers, distributors, exhibitors and film studio owners, and since 1957, when Mehboob Khan’s “Mother India” lost by a simple vote, both Indian films — Mira Nair’s “Salaam Bombay” (1988) and Aamir Khan’s Lagaan (2001) are shortlisted Oscar nominees.

Neither Satyajit Ray, with three FFI nominations, nor Kamal Haasan, whose seven films were nominated to represent India at the Oscars, made the coveted list. And Lagaan, the last Indian film to be in the running for the prize, was overtaken by a film from Bosnia and Herzegovina. So the current debate seems to be much ado about nothing, but still, Agnihotri has reason to feel offended.

In his lengthy statement, Agnihotri referenced the current drought in the Hindi film industry and said, “Bollywood is suffering today because you are trying to convey your own failure to an individual because their films are working.”

He added: “Go into any middle-class, urban or semi-urban household and interview it and you will find out how much people hate the arrogance, the gleaming lifestyle and the disconnection of Bollywood with the actual audience.”

Agnihotri said people have seen through “all this hypocrisy and arrogance and flashy, flamboyant lifestyle, organized paid advertising campaigns…and now they’re not ready to accept, which is a good thing, which has caused Bollywood to rethink the ideology they follow”.

Agnihotri went on to point out how the Bollywood establishment had “boycotted my ‘Buddha in a traffic jam'”. And how Bollywood critics and most theaters ‘boycotted’ ‘The Tashkent Files’.

He said: “They’re still campaigning against ‘The Kashmir Files’ Oscar submission. So they’re experts on it. It’s a serious subject and I take it very seriously. If people boycott their movies, it is because of the anger of the public.There is a disconnection between the Indian middle class and the producers and stars because of their arrogance.

In an emotional attack on the powers that be in Bollywood, Agnihotri said: “I have a question. Why is no one speaking out or raising their voices against corruption and moral decay in Bollywood, or exploitation?Everyone goes to these things and still talks about standing up against powerful people.

He then made a point that might resonate with many moviegoers: “Do you think ordinary people are so stupid that they can’t see through this hypocrisy? People have seen through and now they’re saying, you give us good content, only then we will watch it. You can’t go wrong with this Diwali release or this Eid release, or his movie or his movie. That’s the (popular) verdict.

Referring specifically to Kashyap, he said, “I’ll tell you why I tweeted on Anurag Kashyap’s comment. I make my films with a lot of passion and I can also protect them with passion. We have sacrificed a lot for make our movies.”

