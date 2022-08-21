10 Best Bollywood Romance Movies For New Viewers

The Bollywood The film industry produces hundreds of movies each year, but the one genre that has consistently dominated its releases is romance.

From sweet, wholesome stories that invoke the hope of love to absolutely heartbreaking tragedies that leave viewers shattered for days, no one does romance quite like Bollywood. With such a wide selection of titles available, here are some modern classics to introduce first-time viewers to the groundbreaking realm of Bollywood romances.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Stream on Netflix

For viewers who appreciate a good forbidden love story amid tons of family drama and all the emotion, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (Translation: Sometimes joy, sometimes sorrow) is the movie to search for.

Depicting the story of what happens when incredibly wealthy Rahul Raichand falls in love with lower class Anjali Sharma, the film not only shows their charming romance developing (including one of the sweetest first love songs, “Suraj Hua Maddham”) but also the repercussions of Rahul’s impulsive and loving actions. It’s a film that not only showcases the power of romantic love but also familial love, making it a wholesome introduction to Bollywood romances.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Stream on Netflix

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (Translation: never say goodbye) tells the complex love stories of two married couples, with one partner of each finding themselves attracted to each other.

Despite the film’s dubious premise, the film itself is a very touching and commendable depiction of the complexity of love and maintaining meaningful relationships. What makes the romantic drama so popular is the way the protagonists’ infidelity is handled onscreen, with viewers hating their guts and finding themselves sympathizing with their heartbroken spouses instead of the leads.

Chalté Chalté (2003)

Stream on Netflix

There are plenty of movies that feature the love-at-first-sight encounters and eventual overcoming of obstacles that allow an unlikely couple to achieve their forever bliss.

However, few films talk about what happens after this resolution. pussy pussy (Translation: While walking) sets itself apart by going beyond that narrative, with the film’s second half focusing on Raj and Priya learning what it takes to maintain their love. The film’s realism, message and masterful soundtrack make it one of Bollywood’s finest romance films and a worthy contender for romance movies that best depict love and relationships.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Stream on Netflix

Om Shanti Om depicts the story of a young junior artist, Om, who is in love with the incredibly successful superstar, Shanti. Eventually, the two actually meet, and what follows is an intense love story filled with nostalgia, reincarnation, and a buzzing musical score.

Om Shanti Om has a good balance of heartbreak, humor and action, containing a bit of everything to entertain audiences of all preferences. Additionally, the song “Deewangi, Deewangi” provides a showcase of some of Bollywood’s top stars at the time, providing other branches to further explore the massive film industry.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Stream on Netflix

Kal Ho Naa Ho (Translation: Tomorrow may or may not be here) follows the difficult life of a grieving woman, Naina, before she meets her neighbor’s bossy but generous nephew, Aman, who reminds her of the beauty of life and all it has to offer.

The film goes beyond your typical boy-next-door trope with yet another tragic twist that will break hearts, making the romance between Naina and Aman all the more bittersweet and memorable than many other romance movies. Not to mention the overall uplifting message of the film, as it reminds viewers to enjoy the little things in life.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Stream on Netflix

When it comes to 90s Bollywood romantic comedies, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai takes one of the best locations. Despite an eight-year-old girl’s unrealistic mission to reunite her widowed father with his former best friend who was secretly in love with him, the film easily becomes a rom-com favorite after viewing. It is also one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best films.

Although some of the film’s gags and opinions may seem a bit dated, it was one of the most popular romances of its time, and Rahul and Anjali’s genuine emotions, the film’s balance of light-hearted and punchy moments, and the inclusion of one of the best romantic scenes of all time make it a valid watch.

Hum Tum (2004)

Stream on Amazon Prime

In a way reminiscent (and yet very distinct) for Love, Rosie Fans, Hmm Tum (Translation: Me and you) traces the love story of Karan and Rhea as they cross paths over the years.

The film succeeds as a romance primarily due to its slow pace; Rhea and Karan go from hard-headed opposites to enemy enemies to mature adults learning to navigate their lives, goals, and relationship issues while juggling their feelings for each other. It’s a cute, heartwarming, and endearing movie that really capitalizes on the star couple of Rani and Saif.

Veer Zaara (2004)

Stream on Amazon Prime

If a Bollywood movie should be added to the the most epic love stories in cinema list is Veer Zaara. Two countries divided, a frowned upon romance and more than twenty years of separation and nostalgia – that pretty much sums it up Veer Zaara as it recaps the love story of an Indian pilot, Veer, and a Pakistani woman he once rescued while on a mission, Zaara.

From their journey as two strangers traveling together to the slow realization of their feelings to their reunion, the pair remind viewers how powerful love can be and why they should never settle, showing the type of love that people think of when they think of epic, eternal love.

Jab We Met (2007)

Stream on Netflix

Whereas Jab we met‘s (translation: When we met) The premise of a brooding, heartbroken boy meeting a reckless, impulsive girl may not be something new to rom-coms, the film’s little nuances make it worthwhile, especially for fans of romance.

Geet and Aditya share an undeniable chemistry and their willpower, along with Geet’s mission to run away with someone else entirely, sets the duo up for wild adventures and takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride as the film explores this means to truly love another person.

Devdas (2002)

Stream on Kanopy

At Sanjay Leela Bansali Devdas is not only the best Bollywood romance movie for new viewers, but also one of the best films produced by the industry. With its impressive cast, lavish setting, heartbreaking central love stories, and award-winning soundtrack, the film epitomizes what cinematic excellence and perfect tragic romance looks like.

From its heartbreaking quotes, to the tension and chemistry between love interests, to the climax – one of Bollywood’s most iconic scenes – Devdas encapsulates the purity, strength and desire inherent in Bollywood romances while amplifying the grandeur and drama, making it the best introduction to dive into the genre.

