The suffering of Bollywood born of its arrogance: Vivek Agnihotri





New Delhi: The creator of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, went blunt, saying what Bollywood is suffering today because of his arrogance. “Bollywood is suffering today because you try to convey your own failure to an individual because their movies work,” he claimed. Agnihotri reacted after being offended by Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap’s statement that ‘The Kashmir Files’ should not be preferred over SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster ‘RRR’ as India’s official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Feature Film, IANS reported. Agnihotri said: “Go to any middle-class, urban or semi-urban household and interview them and you will find out how much people hate the arrogance, the shiny lifestyle and the disconnection of Bollywood with the actual audience.” People have seen through “all this hypocrisy and arrogance and flashy, flamboyant lifestyle, organized paid ad campaigns…and now they’re not ready to accept it, which is a good thing, this which made Bollywood rethink the ideology they follow,” Agnihotri snapped. He explained how Bollywood had boycotted his ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’, while critics and most theaters were ‘boycotting’ ‘The Tashkent Files’. He said: “They’re still campaigning against ‘The Kashmir Files’ Oscar submission. So they’re experts on it. It’s a serious subject, and I take it very seriously. If people boycott their movies, it’s because of the public’s anger. There’s a disconnect between the Indian middle class and the producers and stars because of their arrogance. He asked, “Why isn’t anyone talking or speaking out against corruption and moral decay in Bollywood or against exploitation? Everyone goes to these things and always talks about standing up against powerful people. People started saying, “You give us good content, only then will we watch it. You can’t go wrong with this Diwali release or this Eid release, or his movie or his movie. It’s the (popular) verdict,” IANS quoted. him. On Anurag Kashyap’s comments, Agnihotri said, “I will tell you why I tweeted on Anurag Kashyap’s comment. I make my movies with a lot of passion and I can also protect them with a lot of passion. We have a lot sacrificed to make our films.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.madhyamam.com/entertainment/bollywoods-suffering-born-out-of-its-arrogance-vivek-agnihotri-1064557 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos