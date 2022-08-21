Sonam Kapoor has a baby, movie coming soon a short story of Bollywood’s leading ladies and motherhood

bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has welcomed her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja on Saturday August 20. The National Award-winning actor is set to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s production Blind, which has wrapped filming.

Although there hasn’t been much talk regarding Kapoor Ahujas’ career after becoming a mother, it wouldn’t be surprising if she continued to play unconventional roles, as many contemporary Bollywood women have. made after marriage and motherhood. Kapoor Ahuja herself played a lesbian character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in 2019, a few months after her marriage.

Why do we talk about the link between marriage / motherhood of Bollywood actors and their professional career?

When the Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy recently, this has predictably led to discussions on social media about the future of his career.

Bhatt herself said, Agar aap fit ho, healthy ho, fine ho toh koi rest lene ki zarurat hai hi nahin. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai, meri passion hai (If you are fit and healthy, you don’t need to rest during pregnancy. Work gives me peace, playing is my passion).

Kareena Kapoor Khan supported Bhatt. She said, Elle (Alia) is such a brave actress, and such a brave person, and this (pregnancy) is such a normal thing. She is going to continue this great race of her career because she is extremely talented, you just need to have belief in yourself and that is the most important thing.

In 2016, around the time Kapoor Khan gave birth to her first childshe was adamant about not having maternity leave and said: I think people think too much that an actress got married and now has a child or children.

While filming his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Kapoor Khan said she was five months pregnant, which was easy. In fact, I worked until the eighth month. It was very cool of him (co-star Aamir Khan) to be so open that I could come and shoot at that time.

It’s not just Bhatt and Kapoor Khan, though many actresses today choose to pursue their careers with the same momentum after marriage and motherhood. A few examples include Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who recently had a daughter through surrogacy), Deepika Padukone, and Yami Gautam. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her work in the Tamil and Telugu industries, has also chosen not to let her marriage to a prominent Telugu film family stop her from pursuing her ambitions.

Have actresses always stopped acting after marriage or maternity?

Nargis, one of the early stars of the golden age of Hindi cinema (roughly defined between the late 1940s and the 1960s), decided to quit acting after marrying Sunil Dutt in 1958 However, she returned in 1967 with Raat Aur Din for which she won the first National Award for Best Actress. Media said her brother Jaffer Hussain, who was the producer, convinced her to star in the film.

Vyajayanthimala, who rose to fame in the Tamil and Hindi film industries, retired after marrying Dr. Chamanlal Bali in 1968. Her last film was Ganwaar (1970), which she signed before getting married.

However, there were also several notable exceptions. Nutan continued to act in films after his marriage to Naval Lieutenant Commander Rajnish Bahl in 1959 and the birth of his son Mohnish in 1961. In fact, some of his most memorable films came after these events: Milan (1967 ), Saraswatichandra (1968) and Saudagar (1973).

Sharmila Tagore also continued to star in films after marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968. She had her first child, Saif Ali Khan, in 1970, and like Nutan, many of her iconic roles came after marriage and motherhood. One of his most successful pairings was with Rajesh Khanna, and the duo made ten films together, including Aradhana (1969), Amar Prem (1972), and Daag (1973).

Waheeda Rehman, in her biography (Nasreen Munni Kabirs Conversations with Waheeda Rehman), says that after her marriage to Shashi Rekhy in 1974, she did not miss acting much. She moved to Bangalore with her husband and children, after which if she agreed to act in a film, it was for financial reasons. She also says she got married at the age of 34, a time when her career was no longer at its peak as Hindi cinema as such does not have good roles for women over 30 years old.

What about women who got married in the Kapoor khandaan?

Geeta Bali, who married Shammi Kapoor in 1955, continued acting until her death in 1965. Actress Mumtaz claimed that Kapoor proposed to her after Bali’s death; however, she refused because he wanted her to give up her career.

English actress Jennifer Kendal married Shashi Kapoor in 1958 and continued her acting career. She starred in critically acclaimed films like 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981) Heat and Dust (1983).

However, Babita had to give up her career after marrying Randhir Kapoor in 1971, despite starring in several box office hits. It was her daughter Karisma who would become the first Kapoor daughter to break with family tradition and establish herself as an actress. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shows no signs of slowing down after motherhood, is her youngest daughter.

Neetu Singh married Rishi Kapoor in 1980, after which she took a long break from films. However, she has repeated over the years that it was his personal choice and not part of the Kapoor family tradition.

Now, Alia Bhatt, who is married to Neetu and Rishi’s son, Ranbir, is set to venture into film production besides acting. Her first film as a producer, Darlings (2022), in which she also stars, won both critical acclaim and public approval.

What about other female superstars over the years?

Sridevi, who was popular all over India in the 80s and 90s, left films after her marriage to producer Boney Kapoor and the birth of her daughter Janhvi Kapoor in 1997. In 2004, she starred in the television series Malini Iyer produced by her husband, before making her comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish.

Jayaprada, a contemporary of Sridevis, also married a producer, Srikanth Nahata in 1986. However, the marriage did not cut short her career and she only started cutting back on her films after entering politics.

Meenakshi Seshadri, one of the main heroines of Hindi cinema in the 80s, left the industry for good after her marriage to investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. She then moved to the United States with him to found a family.

Another prominent actress who moved to the United States after marriage was Madhuri Dixit, who married Dr. Shriram Nene in 1999. After the birth of her first son, Arin, Dixit took a five-year hiatus, returning with Aaja Nachle (2007). She has starred in five films since then, as well as a few special appearances.

Kajol married Ajay Devgn in 1999. After the blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2002), she took a sabbatical from work to focus on her marriage. She insisted she had not quit acting, even though there was speculation in the media that her career was over. She returned to the cinema in 2006 with Fanaa. She often spoke of the term return with disdain, saying she never left in the first place.

Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and gave birth to daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Rai took a film sabbatical in 2010 and returned with Jazbaa in 2015. Since then she has starred in four films, with his next, Mani Ratnams Ponniyin Selvan, released in September this year.