Home and Away’s Sharni Vinson set for Hollywood comeback

Sharni Vinson was 22 when she debuted as troubled teenager Cassie Turner on At home and away and immediately caused a stir.

It was not the first time she had been on the Channel Seven soap opera.

Sharni had actually acted twice before and made such an impression that the casting director suggested they consider her for a regular role.

She first auditioned for the role of Martha, played by Jodi Gordon, before being given the role of 16-year-old Cassie.

She quickly gained a following both on and off screen and was nominated for “Most Popular New Female Talent” at the 2006 Logie Awards.

Sharni with her At home and away co-stars Jodi Gordon, Isabel Lucas and Indiana Evans in 2005. Photo: Getty Images

However, after four years on the show, Sharni decided to try her luck in Los Angeles, and she had more than just her acting talent to help her stand out from the crowd.

“I started dancing very early and I come from three generations of musical theater performers”, she revealed to She magazine.

“I studied classical dance for many years, then jazz, modern and hip-hop.

“I also studied acrobatics and martial arts,” she added.

Her first break was thanks to her then-boyfriend AJ Buckley, who got her to audition for a guest role in CSI: NYthe show in which he played crime lab technician Adam Ross.

Other guest roles followed on shows such as NCIS, cold case and My boys.

Then in 2010, she landed her first feature film as Natalie in intensify 3d.

Sharni with co-star Rick Malambri and director Jon M. Chu at the world premiere of intensify 3d. Photo: Getty Images

“As far as Australian audiences are concerned, they don’t know me other than Cassie on At home and away.

“Cassie wasn’t a dancer, so I never used my dancing skills,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald when the movie came out.

“But it was something growing up that I always wanted to do eventually.

“To be able to integrate the two together now is the dream,” she added.

But even she was shocked to have won the role after auditioning thousands of people across America.

“I was just praying they didn’t find anyone else when they went to New York,” Sharni revealed.

“But I thought ‘How is that even possible?

“New York is New York.

“It’s where everyone comes from”, but luckily I understood their spirit before everyone else.

“Fortunately for me.”

Sharni, who is now 39, shares her updates and plans on her social media. Photo: Instagram/@sharnivinson

The film was hugely successful, grossing over US$159 million worldwide and leading to other film roles for Sharni, including Blue Crush 2 where she played the mean surfer Tara.

Sharni went on to play the female lead in many horror films starting with you are next followed by 3D bait, patrick and House on Willow Street.

Specializing in the role of independent and confident female protagonists, Sharni says it was actually the action that drew her to the roles rather than the horror.

“It’s the fact that these roles are very physical, I grew up like that and like I said, I get bored on set if I don’t move,” she revealed in an interview for the release of the film House on Willow Street.

“I really enjoy working with stunt teams and challenging myself physically and emotionally,” she added.

“I’ve always liked action, but I like believability, so I think adding a heavy drama-type element is what I’m looking for, and those roles kind of brought that to each of them in their own way. way.”

Although it has been over 15 years since Sharni appeared in At home and away, the actress pictured here in 2021 has barely changed! Photo: Getty Images

Then, in 2018, Sharni landed a plum role as a judge alongside Dannii Minogue and Adam Garcia on the reality show dance boss where amateur dancers had the chance to win $100,000.

“Everything that dances pleases me a lot” He told Shari TV week. “The fact that I was able to come back to Australia and work with Dannii Minogue was a triple whammy.”

At this point, she had been living in Los Angeles for 10 years.

“It’s also crazy for me, because I grew up listening to Dannii’s music,” she said of now working with her idol.

“And I saw [fellow judge] Adam Garcia in Tap Dogs and then here I am sitting next to them, it’s weird,” she added.

Now 39, Sharni is back in full force after some time off as a Speed in the new Netflix series The Guardians of Justice.

The animated live-action show also gave Sharni her first producing credit.

“So proud to be co-executive producer on this original @netflix series,” she wrote on Instagram.

Sharni now splits her time between LA and Australia and even has a new man in her life.

It seems now, more than ever, the world is Sharni’s oyster.

