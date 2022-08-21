Deryck Whibley, leader of Sum 41, sells a musical catalog | Entertainment

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has sold his publishing and recorded music catalog.
The 42-year-old musician has struck a deal with an investment fund, HarbourView Equity Partners – which was founded in 2021 by CEO Cherrese Clarke Soares – to offload his music portfolio, according to Billboard.
Deryck recorded seven albums with Sum 41, selling over 15 million records and he also worked as a producer.
No details of the sale have been revealed.
HarbourView has also acquired music portfolios from Hollywood Undead, Brad Paisley, Lady A and many more.
Sum 41 released the record ‘Order In Decline’ in 2019 and are working on the double album ‘Heaven and Hell’.
Lead guitarist Dave Baksh previously told Gigwise, “We were working on a brand new one actually, because we’ve had so much free time, the songs have just been collected, collected, and collected. It’s actually going to be a a double album, called ‘Heaven and Hell’.”
Backing vocalist Jason McCaslin said, “So the Heaven side is kind of our more pop-punk past with a new twist, and the Hell side is going to be really, really heavy.”
Dave added: “So basically…we were going to put out a double disc that covers this whole genre theme. We were all part of this generation where instead of having a record of exactly the same thing, we do everything what we want!”
And Jason said, “We were also a weird band in the sense that we also did poppy songs and then we went into thrash metal as well. We’ve got a weird fan base in the sense: some kids don’t only like the poppy stuff, some kids only like the heavy stuff, and some of them like everything. So this new album will kind of bring them together! So I hope none of our fans don’t will be able to say “woah, I don’t like poppy stuff. Listen to the B-side!”
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/sum-41-frontman-deryck-whibley-sells-music-catalogue/article_90410cc1-cce7-5f56-99fd-9232b822cc7a.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos