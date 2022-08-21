Paul Sorvino hailed “warrior” by his widow | Entertainment

Paul Sorvino was hailed as a warrior by his widow.
The legendary “GoodFellas” actor died of natural causes at a clinic in Florida on July 25 at the age of 83, and his wife Dee Dee described his wife as a real fighter who just wanted to make people happy.
Speaking to Americas Closer magazine, Dee Dee said of her late husband’s final days: He was a warrior. He always wanted to be this strong character that he fought until the end.
(He) liked to make people happy. He was all love.
A memorial event was held at the Hollywood Museum earlier this week, and Dee Dee vowed to give it an extra special sendoff.
She added: Paul wanted to come out like a star, and that’s what he’s going to do. He never wanted anyone to feel bad about him. He wanted people to celebrate his life.
Paul – who was best known for playing mobster Paulie Cicero in the iconic 90s crime classic – was the father of actress Mira Sorvino, 54, who paid tribute to her “wonderful father” after his death.
The ‘Mighty Aphrodite’ star wrote: “My father, the great Paul Sorvino, has passed away. My heart is torn – a life of love, joy and wisdom with him is over.
“He was the most wonderful dad. I love him so much. Sending you love to the stars dad as you go up.”
Dee Dee – whom he married in 2014 – said in her own statement: Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers ever to have graced the screen and the stage. “
In addition to Mira, Paul was also the father of Amanda and Michael and had five grandchildren.
