Gary Busey Charged With Sex Offenses At Monster Mania Convention In New Jersey

Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses following incidents at the Monster Mania convention in New Jersey, police said Saturday. Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, according to Cherry Hill police. Officers were called to the Doubletree Hotel, where the convention was held Aug. 12-14 ‘to report a sexual offence’, a source said. Facebook Statement bed. Following the investigation, Busey was charged on Friday. It’s unclear if he has an attorney to comment on the charges, and NBC News couldn’t immediately reach his representatives. The Monster Mania convention is an event celebrating horror movies and memorabilia. He was scheduled as a featured guest during the three-day event, The Associated Press reported. Monster Mania said in a post that he was assisting the authorities in their investigation of the allegations. “Immediately after receiving a complaint from attendees, the celebrity guest was kicked out of the convention and ordered not to return,” the post read. “Monster-Mania also encouraged participants to contact the police to file a report.” Busey’s acting career flourished in the 1970s (“The Buddy Holly Story,” which earned him an Oscar nomination, “Big Wednesday”) and the 1980s (“Lethal Weapon,” “48 Hours.” ). His performances in the 90s (“Point Break”, “Under Siege”) proved that he had perseverance. He supported serious head injuries in a motorcycle accident in 1988 but recovered. In 2012, Busey filed an application bankruptcy protection. Court documents cited as potential liability for money he allegedly owed a woman who allegedly attacked her at a Tulsa airport the year before. In a 2018 NBC News THINK article, the actor said a future manager in the 1970s introduced him to cocaine, which helped him embark on a journey of drug addiction. Busey appears to have maintained awareness of his substance abuse issues. In the television show “American Dad”, he performed his own voice for her character’s appearancewhich described the actor as dependent on alcohol. After an overdose in 1995, Busey quit drugs and had been sober for 25 years from cocaine, he said in the interview.

