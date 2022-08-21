Entertainment
Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: COMMITTED!!!
Big news for Leah Messer!
After a whirlwind romance and months of speculation, it’s finally official…
She and Jaylan Mobley are engaged!
The couple seem to be moving fast – it wasn’t until last September that she was first linked to Jaylan.
But going fast is nothing new for these two!
In April, just six months after they started dating, they moved in together… because he bought her a house.
Not only did he buy his house after less than a year together, but he did it by surprise, which is quite the choice.
Many Teen Mom fans criticized the move, thinking Leah was rushing the relationship, especially considering she also had three young daughters to think about.
But judging by this latest news, it seems like everything is working!
Leah and Jaylan have never been shy about sharing the details of their love life, and they’re not changing their ways now.
They gave exclusive details and photos of the set treat to people!
This is how we know the proposal happened last night during a romantic trip to Costa Rica.
Jaylan arranged for them to have a nice dinner cooked for them by a private chef, and then they took a walk on the beach together.
And that’s where, of course, he got down on his knees to ask the big question.
The ring he gave Leah was a whopping 4.7 carats, and custom-designed by a jeweler in New York.
It looks like he put a lot of thought into the night, because as he told People, “I can’t even express how I feel. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her.
“It’s amazing,” Leah said. “I couldn’t imagine being here today, but I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.”
It wasn’t a complete surprise – Leah may have been tipped off by the photographers who clearly accompanied them on the trip.
But she said that while she suspected he had big plans, she “had no idea it was going to be like this”.
As for Jaylan, he admitted he was “nervous” for the evening, but “I’ve been thinking about it for at least 2-3 months.”
“I knew it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica – where we came from when we started dating,” he added.
“A lot of people helped make this happen. I just consider myself blessed and lucky to be in his life.
One particularly interesting thing about all of this is that even though we all know about the engagement by now, they still haven’t told Leah’s three kids.
They’re waiting to get home from their vacation for this big reveal, but don’t worry, because Jaylan has a plan for that, too.
“The girls asked if I was planning on proposing,” he said. “I think the best way to tell the girls is for us to do it together. I also have a surprise for them.
Luckily, they imagine the girls will be happy to hear the big news – Leah claimed he was a ‘role model’ to them, as well as ‘another father figure in their lives’.
“They have a great relationship,” Leah assured us.
And even though it hasn’t even been 24 hours since she got engaged, Leah already has wedding plans that she shares publicly.
“I want to walk down the aisle,” she revealed. “I say it over and over again. I got to where I am as a woman and a mother, and I want everyone to see that strength.
Jaylan doesn’t have such specific plans yet, but he said, “I’m just looking forward to everything we’re going to do together — committing to each other, committing to the girls, growing our family. , and just do this life together as one.
“I look forward to all that the future holds,” Leah agreed, “our families coming together, the children we’ll have together, the businesses growing together.”
She concluded her interview by saying, “It’s very open, but I’m excited about everything.”
So exciting, right? !
Especially because Leah and Jaylan explicitly said they were going to have kids together.
Leah even used the plural “kids,” so it looks like she’s the first teenage mom to have five kids — if those Kailyn Lowry rumors don’t pan out, of course.
Congratulations Lea!
